Fashion designer Edwing D’Angelo boldly returns to Harlem





NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Designer Edwing D’Angelo is extremely proud to announce the opening of their brand new workshop, aptly named @EdwingDAngelo Atelier. Amid a raging global pandemic and national socio-political turmoil, D’Angelo has been given advice like ‘wait for it’, ‘now is a bad time to start a brick and mortar business’ or’ people are not yet ready to open their wallet. Fortunately, always bold and optimistic, D’Angelo is committed to bringing hope, unity, kindness, community and buzz back to Harlem and beyond. Harlem hosts its first open-concept workshop by Edwing D’Angelo



The magnificent 2000 square foot Atelier is located in the historic corner of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 131st Street. The space features phenomenal, enveloping windows, showcasing the designer’s fabulous ready-to-wear collections for men and women. The interior design is inspired by an open concept industrial style studio. With an in-house sample room, 40 foot runway and cocktail bar, Atelier @EdwingDAngelo is a fully immersive fashion experience for our customers. Why now and why Harlem?Right after September 11, D’Angelo opened its first store on 125e Street, hidden under an escalator at the station which concealed its windows. “I learned a little less about the importance of location, location, location,” says D’Angelo. “Still, I continued to bet on New York at a time when people were scared, and many had fled the city and its uncertain future. He bet on the city’s resilience. Fast forward to 2020 and COVID-19, and new York was once again in the grip of uncertainty. As a true New Yorker, he put all his chips on Gotham City. Before the pandemic, D’Angelo felt challenged by the new reality of the fashion industry, fearful of having to move from a bespoke business model to an online business. He felt he was being left behind due to his lack of a solid online presence. But the COVID-19 crisis has given it a new sense of purpose. So he returned to the game, bringing this new energy to Harlem. “This is my home, the community that adopted me over 20 years ago. That’s where most of my vision and creative concepts come from, ”says D’Angelo. D’Angelo finds Harlem’s boulevards to be filled with fashion, vibrancy and enthusiasm. On the same block, we can spy on a businessman in a three-piece suit, an African Muslim woman in an all-black burka and a group of twenty-year-old guys showing off denim swag. D’Angelo also admires the architecture of historic Harlem buildings, including the amazing cathedrals where yesterday and today meet. He sees the region as a powerful canvas that speaks of his fusion sensibility, formed earlier by the cultural richness of his native. Colombia. Community means a lot to him, which is why he plans to use his open concept studio to create an innovative, immersive experience through the prism of fashion. While buyers will have the opportunity to see D’Angelo and his creative team in action, he also intends to invite guest designers from the community and pioneering artists to present their work at the Atelier. For more information on Edwing D’Angelo visit, www.edwingdangelo.com. For media inquiries / interviews, please contact Michelle A. Pascal at 917-715-3659 or by email at [email protected] Organic

Edwing D’Angelo was born in Colombia new York fashion designer. His creations have been featured on a variety of national television networks and programs including CNN, MTV, NBC. Today’s show, ABC Hello america, CBS Morning news, The Associated Press and MSNBC. SOURCE Edwing DAngelo

