Princess Dianas’ wedding dress designer criticizes the crown





Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer has condemned The Crown for its portrayal of the iconic royal event, urging its production team to ‘clarify the facts’. Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer isn’t happy with The Crown and he’s here to set the record straight. David Emanuel, who created Lady Diana’s famous gown with his ex-wife Elizabeth, called out the hit Netflix series for its misrepresentation of his 1981 marriage to Prince Charles. The British fashion designer took issue with The Crown’s tale of Princess Diana as a reluctant bride, insisting that the young royal’s pre-wedding nerves shown on the show were greatly exaggerated. “Let me tell you, she wasn’t sobbing the night before,” David revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian. “I spoke to Prince Charles, I spoke to the Queen, everyone was happy.” David and Elizabeth were commissioned to design the dress soon after Prince Charles and Diana’s engagement was announced in February 1981, giving them just three months to complete the VIP project. Despite the media frenzy and tight deadlines, Diana has always been a pleasure to work with. Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer David Emanuel talks fashion with royal icon at Kensington Palace (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) “I’ve dealt with movie stars, actresses, divas, you name it, but this girl hasn’t changed from day one to the end,” David recalls. “She was sweet as a pie.” The ivory silk taffeta dress, due to be on display at an exhibition at Kensington Palace this summer, is now worth the whopping £ 151,000 and remains one of the most iconic dresses of the 20th century. Her dramatic style fell out of fashion in the ’90s and early’ 90s in favor of slimmer figures, but is predicted to make a resurgence in the next decade. “They’re all coming now, they want the fairytale crinoline skirt. It’s coming back and it’s because of Diana,” David said. Often hailed as Princess Diana’s resident wedding dress expert, the British fashionista was consulted by The Crown to help them decide on the color of her replica wedding dress, a decision he did not have. no need to think about it too much. Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer David Emanuel in 2013 (Image credit: Mike Marsland / WireImage) “They had all these samples. I said ‘This one in two seconds flat,’ he said. ‘A very pale ivory, soft and iridescent. Not white, not cream, and certainly not coagulated cream. “ With such attention paid to the exact design of the dress, David is bewildered by the deviation of the crown from reality. The host of Say Yes to the Dress questioned the accuracy of Princess Diana’s emotional scenes, never having personally witnessed the bride’s turmoil. “All the years that I’ve looked after her, she never broke down – somewhere along the line if you’re really unhappy you could show things. That’s kind of what bothers me. , “he said. “People write all these stories and I’m sorry. I blame the television producers and directors, check your facts. I was there, so don’t give me all this nonsense, I can’t have it.

