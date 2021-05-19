45-year-old man being held without bail in downtown Honolulu for attempted murder; victim in critical condition





A 39-year-old man remains in critical condition after sustaining fatal injuries when another man allegedly set him on fire in downtown Honolulu while he was sleeping, court documents show. William Del Michael Woods, 45, is being held without bail for attempted second degree murder after being accused of setting the victim on fire while sleeping in the alcove of the See Dai Doo company building at 1300 Road Pali early Wednesday. . The victim suffered severe burns to the face, mouth, head, neck, right arm and both eyes. In court documents, police said, “His injuries created a substantial risk of death and would result in severe disfigurement.” As of Friday evening, the victim was still in critical condition as he remains intubated and sedated at Straub Medical Center. Court documents detailing the alleged fire attack indicated that Woods called police the night before May 12 to report that the other man inappropriately touched a common acquaintance while they were in his apartment. Police said the men were acquaintances. The woman reported to police that Woods and the other man came after offering them food and a chance to shower. The two men are described as homeless and that Woods lives in his vehicle. At some point later that night, the woman alleged that the 39-year-old had touched her inappropriately, at which point she asked the men to leave. They complied. The next morning, about two hours before the alleged fire attack, court documents indicated that the woman had received texts from Woods that said he was upset by the way the other man had treated her and that ‘he would’ make this guy pay with blood ‘. CCTV footage showed the 39-year-old asleep when another man in a black tank top, black shorts and a blue bandana threw a Molotov cocktail at him shortly after 3 a.m. 10 am. the suspect lit a rag and threw it at him. He then walked away when the victim sat down. Just after 5:45 a.m., surveillance footage showed a man in a brown hoodie pouring liquid over the victim and igniting him with a blowtorch. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim ran through the front of the building and collapsed to the ground as others tried to help put out the flames. Several hours later, police located Woods at Dole Community Park in the Makiki-Lower Punchbowl area when he denied setting the victim on fire. Police executed a search warrant for his vehicle on Friday where they found a soldering torch and clothing that looked like the suspect’s clothing seen in surveillance footage.







