Men dress like painters and pay hundreds to do it

Ralph Laurens’ workwear-inspired sub-brand Double RL currently sells a pair of Jackson Pollock paint-covered jeans. While the price, $ 429, couldn’t buy you even a square inch of an Abstract Expressionist artist original, it’s significantly higher than that of an average pair of slim denims.

Paint splattered clothes are increasingly being offered at high prices in clothing stores lately. British designer Paul Smith sells a $ 195 speckled tee that looks like it was shot down with a few paintballs; Italian brand Palm Angels is marketing a green hoodie for $ 780 with scattered paint stains and, for an extra-jagged look, cropped cuffs; and Maison Margiela is asking $ 1,220 for linen boots that appear to have been splashed with a box or two of Sherwin-Williams. Anyone curious about the splash but budget-conscious can sample the sneaker trend: Nike and Converse sell relatively affordable $ 100 shoes that are lightly sprinkled with pigment.

Made-up clothes that suggest you randomly repaint your room are nothing new. In the 1990s, Helmut Lang sold coveted jeans with a dash of white paint. Maison Margiela has been selling its own paint-splattered sneakers for years. In 2018, Japanese designer Junya Watanabe released an entire collection built around paint-soaked work coats and Levis jeans.

REAL DEAL Abstract Expressionist painter Jackson Pollock adding sand to one of his influential splash canvases in his studio in Long Island, New York, in 1949.

Photo:



Getty Images





It’s no surprise that the paint is splashed again with profit in 2021, when other forms of nifty clothing are at the heart of the fashion era. Several years ago, New York-based brand Bode started a trend for scribbled clothing with its over $ 1,000 corduroy with hand-drawn images. Los Angeles luxury brand Amiri sells a whitewashed hoodie for $ 750 that makes those who wear it feel like they’ve fought a Clorox jug and lost. And we’ve been in a tie-dye craze for many years now that has made tweens, retirees, and everyone in between look like devoted Deadheads.

Asked about this craze for crafts, Roma Cohen, owner of the Miami Alchemist boutique, noted that after the pandemic year, shoppers just want to wear something that makes people happy. Customers crave the devil-can-care, no worries, man! image that comes from wearing a tie-dye top or jeans that looks like an action painters drop cloth.

Cohen believes shoppers are drawn to the paint-splattered Alchemists homewear line because it reflects a human touch. He often plays Pollock himself to create these clothes and has noted that unique pieces often sell out within days, despite their triple-digit price tags.

Damien Paul, head of men’s fashion at UK retailer MatchesFashion, which offers a museum of paint-splattered clothing, agreed that customers should grab clothes that reflect a certain craftsmanship or artisanal value. Yet here a tension emerges: not all paint-dribbled clothes are personally made by a virtuoso designer. Large companies often use factories to achieve the splash effect. (The price is usually the giveaway. If your speckled jeans or sneakers are cheap, those were probably machine-made.)

Mr Cohen of Alchemist said many brands of paint-spotted hoodies and joggers are produced in large quantities by outside contractors. It is simply a scale-based decision. When were selling thousands of clothes, it was hard to spend about two hours [painting] on every garment, he said. According to Mr. Paul and Mr. Cohen, based on sales, customers often seem not to know or care whether the paint stains are carefully hand-made by the actual designer or not. As with tie-dyeing, the point is to look artistic, not really to be artistic.

Purists, however, consider the fake that is launched by the machine or the clothes that are hand-splashed, as sacrilege. Abe lange, 23, a collector and dealer of ripped vintage clothing in New York City, has little patience for modern, mass-produced drippiness. He specializes in aged, paint-speckled clothing which he can be reasonably certain belonged to, for example, house painters or sloppy artists. Mr Lange said he relishes the lived story of an organically splashed garment. Still, he’s aware that the larger trend has boosted his sales and admits it’s a bit ridiculous that the distressed clothing market is so robust that he can expect shoppers to pay around $ 150 for. a pair of paint-splattered jeans that otherwise would have been molded. in the trash.

Eugene So, 23, who works in TV production in Los Angeles, was recently wowed by a painted hoodie for $ 495 by Los Angeles label Gallery Dept. He still couldn’t justify paying so much for something that could have been an accident. Instead, he created his own version using a $ 20 hoodie and a $ 20 paint set. At that price, he felt comfortable turning a sweatshirt into a wearable Pollock imitation. The DIY project, he said, provided a good sense of accomplishment. He created something I could be proud of instead of buying someone else.

Write to Jacob Gallagher at [email protected]