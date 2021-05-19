Fashion
Styleword’s best-selling maxi dress is stylish and super comfortable
Dress to impress for a fancy event is supposed to be fun, but sometimes just weren’t in the mood. We found out that this is probably because a lot of We is equivalent to feeling uncomfortable. This could be due to the constricting outfits we choose, the heels we wear starting to pinch our feet, or the layers of makeup that sweat on our face. It’s a drag but after the year we’ve had, we want to hit the city!
If you’re not ready to compromise on your comfort to look good for an event, choose this dress from STYLEWORD! Buyers are seriously obsessed with its elegance and ease of wearing, which has made it a major bestseller!
This maxi dress is long, loose and flowing, and is made of a pretty cotton fabric that has a bit of stretch. This fabric is surely what makes it so casual and comfortable, but its sleek and sophisticated design makes it impossible to say that it is made of the same material as some of your favorite t-shirts!
The top of the dress is fitted and has a sleeveless halter neckline that ties at the back. You can adjust it to your preference, and there’s also a little peek-a-boo keyhole on the back for that extra touch! It is made to hit the smallest part of the waist, because the rest of the dress flows in a beautiful skirt. The whole look is slimming and flattering for tons of body types!
Yes, the style of the dress is right and the fit is on point, but the amount of color and printing options up for grabs is another big plus! There is a plethora of florals, striped patterns, tie-dye prints, and solid hues to choose from. Whatever event you are preparing for, one of the these dresses will surely do the trick. Best of all, you can be sure that any option you select will leave you feeling fabulous all night long. Let’s do this!
