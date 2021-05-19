



Just over ten minutes into a conversation with A $ AP Rocky, GQ’s latest cover star, the Harlem-born rapper is starting to crack. Rockys reviews a selection of his outfits from the past decade, and what made him laugh was a Coachella outfit from 2017: Gucci ski goggles, vintage t-shirt, satchel from cult Japanese brand Kapital. which he helped bring to the fore in men’s fashion. (In the bag? Grass, jewelry, and more weed.) Stylistically, Rocky doesn’t miss very often. Rarely enough that it’s an anomaly when he does, and a memorable one at that. During our conversation, Flacko breaks down his stylistic evolution, from his not-so-humble origins as a fashion killer wearing head-to-toe Pyrex Vision (a precursor to the brand that would become Off-White), to his current one. global superstar status in oversized clothing Loewe. A kingpin less savage in his style? A new pair of Jordans. Flacko sticks almost exclusively to 1 and 4, two downright iconic pillars of modern sneaker design. Rocky is a style scholar of the highest level, the type of dresser who seems to intuitively understand where the menswear zeitgeist is headed. When the others zig, he zags. (And then makes others want them to zag too.) And while he’s not the first to favor Jordan 1s and 4s, he’s committed to them in a way few others can boast. Watch the entire segment to see what Rocky thinks about his banging and missing style, then grab yourself a pair of Rocky-approved Js to borrow some of his unmistakable cover-star swagger and stave off any fits of regret at the ‘to come up. Air Jordan 4 Retro White Cement sneakers “Coming up early in my career, you could only catch me in Number 1 Jordans or Number 4 Jordans,” Rocky explains in the video. No need to copy the man, but you can see why he kept it simple. The 1 and 4 deliver blow after blow. Air Jordan x Union LA Retro High 1 Black Toe sneakers Air Jordan Retro Mid 1 “New Love” sneakers AJ Mids hasn’t always had love. The Rocky co-sign seals it, however – psychics are officially no longer Jordan not grateful. Air Jordan Retro High 1 “Shattered Backboard” sneakers Come for the legendary silhouette, stay for the hits endorsed by the high visibility orange sneakerheads. Air Jordan x Off-White Retro High 1 “Chicago” sneakers When Virgil Abloh is a friend, scoring a pair of the designer’s coveted Nike kicks is a snap. (For you, that’s a snap too … if you can drop six big ones or more.) Air Jordan Retro High 1 Bred “Banned” Sneakers In the video, you’ll see Rocky paired them with a personalized Prada from head to toe. But these retro 1s will serve you well even if you don’t have a direct line to Miuccia. A $ AP Rocky is the most handsome man in the world Since her release from Swedish prison in 2019, rap’s most prominent fashion sweetheart has been on a journey of self-discovery, musical experimentation, and – alongside a certain megawatt pop-icon girlfriend – l ‘love.

