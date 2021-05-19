Sheer Fashion: Would you pay to know how your clothes are made?





On the website of Indian-American start-up Neu Nomads prominently features the words “everything is considered”. And the company thinks so. Before purchasing, a customer can easily find details of the fabrics used, how and where the clothes are made and even how the workers who made them are treated. This is all part of a growing phenomenon that is increasingly known as “transparent mode”. A handful of other, mostly small, companies take a similar approach, which also includes, for example, a full price breakdown.

Annick Ireland founded the online shopping platform Immaculate Vegan three years ago, offering 100% vegan clothing. She says the company chooses its brands with exceptional care. “The types of brands that we sell tend to be relatively small, independent, slow-moving fashion brands, they’re very motivated,” she says. “They go out of their way to know every aspect of their supply chain. And they’re very transparent about it.” It’s largely the antithesis of what helped transform the fashion industry into a $ 2.4 trillion business over the past few decades. The sector has come under increasing criticism for generating profits that have come at a lower cost in the supply chain, which has often gone invisible. The so-called “quick fashion” has received special scrutiny, such as seasonal ranges that can only be worn a few times before going out of style. Such practices are increasingly seen as totally unsustainable. A 2019 report by consulting firm McKinsey predicted the rise of “radical transparency” as the industry was under pressure to clean up its act. That, says Dana Thomas, author of Fashionopolis: the price of fast fashion and the future of clothing, is still a work in progress. “If they can make more money by being transparent, if they can make more money by being sustainable, they will. But no business will change their business model just because it’s the right thing to do. economic incentive. “ With a growing sense of urgency among governments around the world, especially on the topic of environmental protection, this may in part come from legislation. It could also come from social ostracization. Social networks make it easier. A leading Instagram account called DietPrada, for example, exhibits brands that copy others. This is an example of how the growing calls for transparency extend far beyond the environmental sphere to a demand, at all levels, for more honesty. The pandemic may also have accelerated change. There are fewer people walking the main shopping streets of central London these days and a lot more shopping is done online. This arguably gives consumers more time and space to do proper research before purchasing. On Oxford Street in London last week, buyers expressed mixed opinions on the idea of ​​”radical transparency”. “I’m on a very tight budget,” said one, who said he bought mostly on the basis of cost. “I really care about transparency,” said another. “But when I go to a store, like Nike, does that occur to me? Certainly not. If more companies were transparent and I knew where things were coming from, I would be more likely to buy them. It’s a bottom-up change with a handful of small fashion companies in the lead. This is a challenge that some of their far larger competitors may be reluctant to take on fully.

