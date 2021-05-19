Fashion welcomes a new era of bodycon

The proportions in fashion have become a little tighter and much shorter. A new form of bodycon trend for several seasons could reach its peak in spring 2021: the mesh pants of the brand Charlotte Knowless KNWLS; Bodycon strappy dresses with cutouts from Ottolinger and new knitted fabrics that hug Chet Lo’s body dominate the emerging fashion scene. Elsewhere, Mugler, Alaa and Givenchy are showing similar moods for fall 2021.

There are a number of cultural movements and events that explain this new trend, which takes after the bandage party dresses and skirts of the 90s and early years, but with a twist. There is, of course, the pandemic: after more than a few seasons of square shapes, comfortable Crocs, and flowing fabrics, it makes sense for the pendulum to swing in the opposite direction. Fashion can often mark important transitions, both collective and personal, explains fashion historian Caroline Elenowitz-Hess. Ath-leisure and caftans were comfortable and heartwarming during the pandemic, but as things reopen, it makes sense to dismiss those items that recall such a traumatic time and move in a direction closer to the body. Sure, many will still wear comfortable clothes, but after a period of immense global stress, it’s no wonder people want to get dressed and expose their bodies.

At the same time, miniskirts and high heels are officially two of spring’s biggest trends. Extreme heels were seen at Versace, Balenciaga, Moschino, and Herms, while miniskirts reigned supreme at Vetements, Vivienne Westwood, Max Mara, Valentino and many more. It makes sense that the miniskirt would return at this point; clothing has historically been associated with a vision of liberation from the counter-culture movements of the 1960s. The miniskirt has also come to represent the tremor movement of youth and second wave feminism, as the societal roles of women have radically changed. changed due to the increase in the number of women entering the workplace and universities during this decade.

Corsets, in particular, have exploded in popularity during pandemics, alongside sweatpants. It’s nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram fashion without seeing a reference to a Vivienne Westwood corset, and celebrities ranging from Hadid to FKA Twigs have worn them recently. We were in a corset resurgence as we return to the age of curves, Elkaim adds. We are seeing a wave of body positivity in the fashion industry and this is reflected in these new inclusive silhouettes and models that we are finally seeing on the catwalks.

For some designers, the decision to show off a new era of body-hugging parts is personal. Take for example, Meow, which was founded by Alexia Elkaim for the sole purpose of creating the perfect pair of skinny jeans. Meow’s most recent collection includes many corsets, minis and bodycon dresses beloved by Bella Hadid and Paloma Elsesser. Meow is a liberation, explains Elkaim. Personally, I love my body, I love my curves, my imperfections and the design with that in mind. I’ve always been the type to show off my body and I’m proud of it. I want our clients to feel the same sense of pride and love for their bodies.

Likewise, the emerging brand Nana Jacqueline put bodycon pieces and silk miniskirts on the spring 2021 card. We want our clients to be self-reliant in their bodies, to feel strong when they are the center of attention and to express their confidence and courage in all circumstances, says designer Jacqueline Zhang. The whole collection is inspired by Betty Boopt, the cartoon icon was closely associated with feminism for her brave and sexy profile, which Nana Jacqueline represents.

Notably, the 2021 version of bodycon draws inspiration from the fundamentals. Even the aforementioned designer Charlotte Knowles sells structured corsets with technical cutouts. There’s that intimacy associated with underwear and those kinds of pieces, Knowles said. W Last year. It was this archaic idea of ​​femininity and intimacy and intimacy, and today we like to question this idea of ​​intimacy what is femininity? How can we take him outside? How do we take the idea of ​​underwear into something else and use the detail and the language, and turn it into something else? There are always some very complex parts in underwear too: it’s almost utilitarian because it’s so functional; everything has a function, done for a reason in a very beautiful way.

Body positivity is becoming more and more common is a repeated refrain when it comes to bodycon 2.0, although there is admittedly a lot more work to be done by the fashion industry in this department. For spring, Versace had three plus-size models walk the runway, while Ferragamo, Fendi and Christian Cowan also had representation. The early Herv Leger bodycon bodycon dresses have a very different meaning than the bodycon looks of Ottolinger, Charlotte Knowles and Meow pieces in 2021, which can be seen on different body types. Said Chet Lo, from her spiked mesh dresses designed for a tight fit that can be worn in different sizes depending on the look you prefer: She fits so many sizes, which is really important to me. My goal as a designer is really to push the boundaries of what people can and want to wear.