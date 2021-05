Natalia Bryant shows off her cute pink ball gown

Natalia Bryant looked pretty in pink for her prom. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s 18-year-old daughter shared a photo of her look for the big night on Instagram on Monday, beaming brightly in a long pink tulle dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The IMG model who will be heading to USC this fall completed her prom ensemble with a pink and white bodice, nude sandals and her favorite silver pendant necklace, adorned with the word “ALWAYS.” “Princess!” Ciara exclaimed in the comments, as Rachel Zoe wrote, “Stunnnnning beyond,” and Lilly Collins said Bryant “was just the prettiest.” Adding proud mom Vanessa Bryant, “I love you baby!” Millie Bobby Brown, Kelly Rowland, Dakota Fanning, Lily Aldridge and Yara Shahidi were among the others who commented with sweet words and emojis. Ahead of her senior’s special night out, Vanessa, 39, teamed up with celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to decorate their home with pink metallic balloons to match her dress, including those that spelled “PROM” and pink colored flowers. Ahead of her daughter Natalia’s prom, Vanessa Bryant worked with Mindy Weiss to decorate their home to match her pink dress. Instagram Incidentally, Natalia’s prom fell on the same night as her late father’s. induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; Although she did not attend the event with her mother and younger sisters, the teenager flew the day before to accept the Kobe Hall of Fame jacket. “Natalias went through so many losses that I couldn’t let her miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to her prom,” Vanessa shared on Instagram Sunday, adding that she skipped her own prom because Kobe who she was engaged to at the time had a playoff game that same night. “I looked at Natalia and I said, ‘Well if that’s any consolation, daddy stopped me from going to my prom, so he just tried to stop you. to go home, ‘”she joked in her caption. “Of course we laughed because even in Heaven he still tries to make moves and keep the boys away.” The NBA legend, along with his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.







