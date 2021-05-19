Hayes Valley welcomes Rails to the neighborhood and more style scoop





The boutique’s tranquil color palette and tasteful, textured decor complete the brand. Cool California meets stylish European Clothing. Additionally, Sant & Abel and CW Stockwell are hosting a pop-up to celebrate their very pink collaboration with pajamas, Codex Beauty Labs makes cheeky socks to promote its vegan skincare, and Airstream x Pottery Barn is releasing their second collection inspired by the pajamas. adventure. Rails opens brick and mortar store in the Hayes Valley, plaid shirt aficionados rejoice.

(Courtesy of Rails) Lifestyle brand LA Rails eventually traveled north and christened its first boutique Bay Area. With a minimalist color palette, wood details and vintage fabrics, the 1,600 square foot space is the perfect backdrop for the brand’s effortless essentials. The essential men and women, including the brand iconic check shirts with amazing hand feeling, are a sublime blend of cool European style and refined casual SoCal. We think Cal Berkeley founder / creative director / alumnus Jeff Abrams probably wants an excuse to regularly visit his old playground … and who can blame him? ICYMI: Rail moved into the former home of a longtime resident Dish, which closed during the pandemic (boo) but opened a new spot in Oakland (yay!). // Rails, 541 Hayes Street (Hayes Valley), railsclothing.com Think pink and upgrade your pajama game with Sant and Abel x CW Stockwell.

(Courtesy of Sant and Abel / CW Stockwell) What happens when a 115-year-old California wallpaper company (CW Stockwell) go to bed with a luxury nightwear brand (Sant and Abel)? Pink banana leaf pajamas from Martinique, of course. Available in multiple styles for women, men and children, the pajamas are based on a much loved and imitated wallpaper pattern designed by CWS in 1942. To celebrate the beautiful blush collaboration, the partners appear on Thursday, May 20 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ) to the new Evars collective furniture showroom in San Carlos. Not only can you pick up the pajamas, but you can also purchase an assortment of CW Stockwell pillows. FYI: Evars Collective is normally only open to trade, so take a peek while you can. We are heading towards the nightdress and the champers. // Pajamas are $ 65 to $ 198; shop the May 20 pop-up at Evars Collective, 1600 El Camino Real (San Carlos), or online at santandabel.com. Codex Beauty Labs educates people about the benefits of sustainable skin care with … assertive socks.

(Courtesy of Codex Beauty Labs) Silicon Valley Codex Beauty Labs decided to have a little fun and celebrate its new #InformedNotInfluenced campaign with a very good pair of plain) athleisure socksembroidered with “Talk to me nerdy”. There is also a white t-shirt with the hashtag INI. The limited edition organic cotton product is intended to educate consumers on the benefits and science behind CBL’s pioneering plant-based biotech products. With the socks (to wear crumpled, of course), we are delighted to try the bestseller Bia face oil and Bia Skin Superfood. We are confident that CEO / Founder Dr. Barbara Paldus, Ph.D. from Stanford, knows his science. // The socks are $ 11 and the T-shirt $ 26. Shop online at codexbeauty.com. Get ready for new adventures in bed (and beyond) with Airstream x Pottery Barn.

(Courtesy of Pottery Barn) Hello, happy campers. It might be a minute since you hit the road, but with the hitting the arms, the less ubiquitous masks and the summertime stars calling, it’s time to get out of town. . Before you go, watch it all just out Airstream x Pottery Barn 2.0 capsule. The utterly charming collection, wanderlust-y includes over 40 pieces primed for bedding, pillows, dishes, glasses, table linens, rugs, bar utensils, and travel games and accessories. We like just about everything, even if we are particularly attracted by organic, travel inspired leaves, draft-shaped pillows and bottle opener, these cups and this tea towel. And, no, you don’t need an RV to buy the products. Right, Marta Benson, president of Pottery Barn? “Whether you own an Airstream or just dream of an adventure, the pieces in the collection combine style, functionality and home comforts,” she says. // The collection’s price ranges from a $ 12 placemat to a $ 899 rug. Shop online or at Pottery Barn stores, potterybarn.com.







