Mom drops 10th and seven dress sizes in incredible 16-month-old transformation

A mom who went over the scale at 20 9bs and was embarrassed to go out to dinner lost almost half her weight in just 16 months.
Maureen McAulay, 57, from Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, knew she had to do something about her size 22 when she became aware of herself while on the move.
She said Wales Online : “It got to the point where I felt people judging me when I was out, going out for meals or something like that.
“Even as I walked into the store, I thought, ‘Oh, people must be thinking I’m terrible because I’m so tall.’
After deciding to make a change, Maureen watched her local band Slimming World – but something was holding her back.
Because I was really tall, I was embarrassed to go [to meetings]Maureen explained.
But her group leader Laura was on hand to give Maureen the supportive boost she needed and she finally joined in January 2020.
Maureen added, “Laura made me feel comfortable, and it started from there.
After going to her first meeting, Maureen decided to cut out takeout and cookies and swapped foods like white bread for healthier alternatives.
She also swapped jars of sauce from the supermarket for homemade versions, so she knew exactly what was going on there.
As she stuck to a healthier diet, she says her husband and daughter have also started to make healthier choices.
Before going to Slimming World, Maureen admits she ate unhealthy.
However, she has now learned more about nutrition and is still able to eat meals while making healthier choices.
Since starting her weight loss journey just 16 months ago, Maureen has lost an incredible 9 pounds 10 pounds and now weighs 10 pounds 13 pounds.
“He’s really a whole person, when you think about it,” she says.
She also dropped seven dress sizes and can now fit into size 8 clothes.
Of course, it wasn’t always easy and Maureen had setbacks along the way.
Last year, she had to undergo two leg operations, which left her bedridden for over 12 weeks.
Luckily, her husband was there to help her, making healthy breakfasts for her in bed and using Slimming World recipes to make her dinner every day.
Now Maureen feels more confident than ever and can’t wait for life to get back to normal after the lockdown.
She said: “I have a 16 year old daughter and I couldn’t wait to go shopping together.
“I’m so excited to go out for a bite to eat, and just feel comfortable enough. I’m happier again.”
