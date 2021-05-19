Summer conferences focus on fashion through the ages





The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host three lectures entitled “Madison and the Evolution of Style,” starting in May. The lectures will explore the ways in which social and cultural issues have influenced clothing choices. Each presentation will focus on a particular century and feature clothing, jewelry and accessories from the era. The virtual presentations will be broadcast via Zoom from the Allis-Bushnell House and will be free for members of the Society.

Tori Timmins, a native of Guilford and costume designer, recently graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in costume design and technology, is the guest speaker for all three conferences. Timmins, who will pursue an MA in Costume Design at NYU, has been visiting the Allis-Bushnell House weekly since September 2020 to examine the Company’s extensive textile collection. Timmins’ work at MHS involves careful examination of each garment, documenting its construction, and precisely creating hand-drawn grid patterns. Timmins honed his skills in preserving fragile textiles in 2019 during a degree program at the School of Historical Dress in London, England. Starting Sunday, May 23, Timmins will open the series by exploring the clothing of New England settlers. Known for their frugality and pragmatism, early Americans wore plain, simple clothing that reflected their Puritan beliefs and took the weather into account. Connecticut’s harsh winters demanded warm clothing made of sturdy materials. The women wore practical dresses over homemade petticoats covered with an apron. Longer dresses made of finer materials were donned for more formal occasions. The men wore linen shirts and their pants – breeches that stopped at the knees – were paired with long woolen socks. Nineteenth century fashion trends will be discussed at the second conference on June 27. American fashion styles at this time were increasingly influenced by international styles. French designs were often popular with women, and English designs were offered for men. Turn-of-the-century women’s clothing reflected a return to neoclassical styles as men wore more traditional vests and fitted leggings. The industrial revolution, the invention of the sewing machine and the advent of department stores brought fashion to the masses in the second half of the century. The series will end on July 25 when the early 20th century creations are on display. In the early 1900s, women wore modestly heavily embellished dresses. Men’s fashion trends have evolved much more slowly than those of their female counterparts. Fashion, especially for women, was influenced by World War I and the fact that women entered the workforce in greater numbers.

Please visit the MHS website at www.madisonhistory.org record. Timmins will showcase several examples of fashion trends from each century, showcasing garments from the Company’s extensive textile collection. She will also discuss her efforts to preserve these fragile pieces, which deteriorate over time despite archiving efforts.

