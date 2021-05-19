Connect with us

Fashion

Successful Philadelphia clothing designer Beate Hemmann dies at 92

2 hours ago

Beate Hemmann, 92, a self-taught clothing designer and successful German immigrant at famous Philadelphia fashion house Albert Nipon, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, May 3, with her daughters at Center City.

Ms. Hemmann designed distinctive one-piece maternity dresses for Nipons’ hugely popular Ma Mre line. Her designs were worn by many women, including Jacqueline Kennedy, and her design success went beyond maternity fashion.

She did well here. said his daughter, Andrea Hemmann. She was completely independent and must have been a teenager.

Ms Hemmann was the youngest of two children born to veterinarian George Hemmann and Hilde Hemmann in East Germany. Her father died when she was 7 years old.

World War II began a few years later when Ms. Hemmann was 10 years old. Her family survived, but supplies were scarce, so she began to make clothes.

During the war, they didn’t have much, says her daughter. She has raised Angora rabbits. She would bring their fur to spin into yarn and knit. Or she made dresses with curtains or whatever she could get her hands on.

After the war, Ms. Hemmann fled East Germany on foot, only to be detained by the Soviets and ordered to return home and not to do it again.

In her late teens, she left East Germany, working in Munich and Frankfurt in West Germany and for a time in Sweden. She designed clothes, her daughter said. It was always dresses.

Ms Hemmann later learned that a friend had married and moved to Philadelphia. She decided to come too, bought a ticket for a boat leaving Rotterdam in 1957, and arrived in Philadelphia soon after. She was 27 years old.

Soon after, she befriended another designer from Europe, Rosina Feldman, who recommended Ms. Hemmann work alongside her to create maternity clothes at Ma Mre.

They were very successful, her daughter said.

Ms. Hemmann subsequently began a relationship with architect Frank Weise. The couple’s daughter was born in 1960, but they did not get married. Weise died in 2003.

She raised me alone, said her daughter. It was 1960, she was new to this country, having a child alone. I think she was very brave.

In the 1970s, when demand for maternity clothing declined, Saks Fifth Avenue approached Albert Nipon to design a line of dresses for women. Ms Hemmann was given this task, her daughter said.

My mom designed a line of 10 dresses, and it took off, she says. It really became a success.

Albert Nipon was an internationally renowned fashion house for decades until a federal tax evasion and corruption indictment stood in the way, resulting in jail time for the fashion leader and a filing of balance sheet.

Ms. Hemmenn continued her successful designer career with Mothers Work and Jones New York.

All of our friends loved him, his daughter said. We would always invite my mother if we had company.

When Mrs. Hemmann lived in Mount Airy, she enjoyed gardening. In retirement, she knitted beautiful sweaters and sewn clothes by hand. She also visited East Germany and Germany and became a citizen of the United States. In her later years, she volunteered with MANNA, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last years of her life.

Design and fashion were sometimes a means of survival for Ms. Hemmann, but her daughter believes it was also a labor of love.

I think it was in his blood, she said.

In addition to her daughter, Ms. Hemmann is survived by two grandchildren and other relatives. Her brother died earlier.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory can be made to MANNA, 420 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19130.

