5 Canadian fashion labels you should know





Lesley Hampton is an Aboriginal women’s clothing designer (Anishinaabe and Mohawk) based in Toronto. The brand focuses on an assortment of pieces including all sizes from evening wear to athleisureLizzo recently. elaborate in one of his two-piece sets. Recently, Hampton has also collaborated with other Aboriginal designers in Toronto. Hampton and Scott Wabano created a bomber jacket inspired by traditional jingle dresses worn at powwows. 2. Fellow Earthlings (accessories) Photo: courtesy of Fellow Earthlings Based in Prince Edward Island, Fellow Earthlings is a sunglasses brand specializing in handmade, eco-friendly frames. Founders Christopher and Sydney Seggie do everything in-house in their (Very charming) studio. They recently developed an acetate recycling program, in which they reuse potential waste in beautiful acetate frames. Customers can also select their own combinations of shapes, materials and lenses through custom orders. 3. Wolf Circus (jewelry) Photo: courtesy of Wolf Circus Wolf Circus is a line of semi-fine jewelry designed and manufactured in Vancouver. Specializing in affordable luxury, founder Fiona Morrison crafts everything using recycled sterling silver or bronze, which is then often coated with a 14k gold plating. The unisex assortment includes delicate flowers pendant necklaces, dangly bead hoopsand chic signet rings. 4. Haven (men’s clothing) Photo: courtesy of Haven Founded in Edmonton, Alberta, Haven is a stylish menswear brand specializing in functional, hassle-free design. With parts like cotton twill pants, khaki buttons, and fleece jackets, the brand gives men the basic tools to build an impeccable wardrobe. At its retail stores in Vancouver and Toronto, it also sells other international brands, with a strong focus on Japanese utility brands. 5. Beaufille (women’s clothing) Photo: Courtesy of Beaufille Founded and designed by sisters Chlo and Parris Gordon, Toronto-based womenswear label Beaufille quickly became one of Lady Gaga’s favorite celebrities, with Winnie Harlow and Ashley Graham all wearing their designs. Her pieces play on the juxtaposition of a feminine-masculine aesthetic, always with clean lines and minimal ornaments. As a recent fall 2020 collection shows, her pointy blazers and well-cut pants are indeed built to last.







