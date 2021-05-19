FSU Men’s Golf Wins 2021 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship

After shooting 24 under par in the first two days of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, the Florida State Men’s Golf Team was aiming to extend their lead and claim victory on Wednesday.

That’s exactly what the Seminoles did as they continued their strong play as they headed for victory.

The FSU pulled 10 cents in the third round to win the NCAA Tallahassee Regional by 17 strokes as the Seminoles finished 34 under for the event. Georgia rallied after falling to third place earlier in the day before finishing second as the Bulldogs shot 17 under.

Georgia Tech andLiberty finished third and fourth as the Yellow Jackets, and the Flames shot par 16 under and 15 under respectfully.

After Georgia led the event for the first five holes on Monday, FSU took control of the event as the Seminoles shot 17 under par on Day 1.

The FSU followed that up by shooting seven under par on Tuesday to extend their lead. Even with an impressive lead, the Seminoles finished with the lowest score on Wednesday.

This is the first time the FSU men’s golf team has won an NCAA Regional Championship.

“They were really focused every day, and they didn’t lose sight of what they were doing,” FSU head coach Trey Jones said. “They had a few challenges there and came back and performed well.

“I am extremely proud that they managed to shoot the lowest sleeve of the day with the head.”

John Pak continues to lead seminars at NCAA Regional

Much like the first two days, ACC Golfer of the Year John Pak led the way by finishing the event by shooting eight cents for the event. On Wednesday, Pak finished one under on the front nine and two under the back nine for a final score of three under for the day.

Vincent Norrman also shot eight under while he also finished three under.

Norrman, the transfer graduate from Southwest Georgia, has had a special season as he was one of three players to be named to the All-ACC squad along with Pak and freshman Brett Roberts. Norrman’s addition to the Seminoles has been great this season as he gave FSU a one-two punch with Pak to form one of the best duos in the country.

Norrman says he is satisfied with the way he played today and hopes to be inspired by it at the next NCAA Championship.

“Our goal for the day was to defend our place and have the lowest score of the day,” said Norrman.

“That’s why I came here to play for championships. I’m very excited to play again next weekend. I feel like we’ve all worked really hard in the last few weeks. We’ve worked hard together, so I’m not surprised we’re so successful. “

After winning the 2021 MEAC Golf Championship, Florida A&M didn’t have the school’s first NCAA Regional Championship performance that she would have liked. The Rattlers finished the 13th event as FAMU as one team shot over 37 points.

However, senior Mulbe Dillard had a solid outing, beating his balance on Wednesday and finishing an over for the tournament. After winning their first conference championship in school history and making it to the NCAA regionals, the Rattlers believe that appearance is something the school can build on for the next several years.

“They have really benefited from the success they had last season,” said FAMU deputy athletics director Curtis Ford. “Coach Rice brought the team together and had a tough time.”

“You come out of a season where you play good golf, and then you can’t compete at all, it was very difficult. As for the team with COVID, it was a difficult year, but we have it. walked through to reach our first NCAA tournament trip.

“For us to have that type of experience, it’s a big boost to the program, and it’s a great way to leave MEAC and go to SWAC. When you get to the NCAA Regionals, more and more people will want to play FAMU. “

The next stop for the FSU is the NCAA Championship, starting May 28

FSU, along with Georgia Tech, Georgia, Liberty and TCU, will qualify to play in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. From May 28 to June 2.

It will be the seventh FSU NCAA Championship appearance in school history as the Seminoles ranked sixth in a row from 2012-17. After Wednesday’s win, FSU will be resting a bit in the preparations for the NCAA Championship.

However, there won’t be much rest for Pak as he will compete in the USOpen Qualifier in Dallas before meeting the team in Scottsdale this weekend.

FSU’s golf program has reached new heights under Jones as he feels confident about his team’s chances.

“You don’t like comparing teams like I don’t think any team does, but when you have a player like John Pak on your team and we have Brooks (Koepka) and Daniel (Berger) on the team , that goes a long way when you arrive late in the tournament, ”Jones said.

“It will be a great golf course because it is a real desert. Our key will be to retrain the eyes of these guys. Here they are used to looking at the pines, and there are cacti.

“So we’ve got some things we’re going to do to show them the width of the fairways with tape measures. These guys are used to looking at the water to the left, the sand to the right, the beaches. not used. to look at a cactus, so we will have to train them a bit.

