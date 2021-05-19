Bethany Williams sees the transformative power of fashion

Last week Bethany williams was named the 2021 British Fashion Council / Vogue Fashion Fund Laureate, honored for how she seamlessly integrates innovative design techniques, philanthropy and advocacy into her namesake brand, which she founded in 2017. Few of Shortly after the announcement, she joined me on Zoom where most of the interesting conversations have taken place over the past year in London. While the lockdown has given it a sense of clarity, that major moment has yet to really sink in when we speak. I need to pinch myself every half hour, she said, with the kind of smile that only the feeling of endless possibility can conjure up.

The pandemic has apparently stopped time, but his label has been absolutely uninterrupted even before the award, which provides a grant of 200,000 as well as a UK spotlight. Vogue. We discuss a few hours before sunset on the United Kingdom on the day of his collection SS21, produced in collaboration with the Magpie Project, launched in stores around the world. Her humble spirit is always evident, she fondly remembers sewing clothes from her bedroom and only being able to afford three models for her London Fashion Week debut. But this extraordinary talent, as Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue called her, is no stranger to distinctions. Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall presented Wiliams with the second Queen Elizabeth II Prize for British Design in 2019.

Williamss’s work exposes the depths of his passions in such a vivid way. Her recent collection in collaboration with Project Magpie, an organization that provides safe and fun spaces for mothers and toddlers in temporary or unsuitable housing, is made from recycled materials and features self-portraits of families supported by the project, using color to tell stories about the beautiful bond of motherhood. After every dark age comes a great awakening, and this present moment is no different. It’s so interesting, Williams said, reflecting on the shift in mindset that took place during the pandemic. People have this time to take a sort of break and maybe have a little more time to reflect on their values ​​and belief systems and think about how that relates to our lifestyles and our products. .

Ahead, Williams discusses her own belief systems, her action plan for what fashion advocacy can mean in 2021, and her hopes for the future.

Vanity Fair: Where do you find your inspiration?

Bethany Williams: We will start a collection by researching an issue in the UK that we want to communicate to our audience. And then we’ll partner with a charity that we think is doing a really good job of trying to solve a problem so that we can use our collection as a vehicle to tell stories of amazing voices and also to donate. funds to actually help their cause. This is generally a problem which we believe needs to be expressed in the UK. And then, we usually work with a female artist on the projects, so we worked with Melissa Kitty Jarram. Then, for the forms, we generally work with historical institutions. Because we work with a mothers and children charity, we worked a lot with the V&A Museum of Childhood and looked, long before COVID, through all the records, which was amazing.

We found this skeleton costume in the archives, which was the first outfit designed for the needs of a child rather than the needs of an adult. The first type of outfit designed for kids to play and exercise. Kind of like the first tracksuit, really. It’s from the 1800s. So we refer to that in some of our forms, and then we work with a lot of manual techniques. So knitting and weaving by hand and, you know, trying to think about slowing down the process and exploiting heritage and craft techniques.

Your prints are so expressive and blur that line between fine art and printmaking. What does this creative process look like?

It’s just very collaborative. We commissioned Melissa to work with the communities. They do workshops. Obviously, it was on Zoom because of COVID, but she did drawing workshops. And then we’ll kind of work collaboratively on the development and specify a color scheme that we have for the mood of the collection.

I think it’s pretty interesting because when we start a project we just don’t know what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to end because you can’t. It’s really nice to bring in different people with different perspectives, different stories, different worldviews. Because I think when you bring people from different backgrounds together, it produces something that is unexpected for us.

How do you approach color as a designer? I noticed that you all used a lot of primary colors in your most recent collection. Do you have a certain affinity for primary colors?

I love the color. Many of the nuances of our work are quite serious. I feel like it’s a way of celebrating the projects we’re working with and keeping things challenging and keeping just as fun. I’m not very good at using just one color.

The prints from the most recent collection also have a human quality with faces and silhouettes. Who are these numbers?

In the All Our Children collection, we made two. One workshop, Melissa did a drawing exercise with her best friend, where you draw each other, but without looking at the paper, then you change the drawing and color it. She did this workshop with the families, then she reworked them. in impressions. We’ve also had a collaboration with Somerset House here in London. They asked us to design the flag for the roof of the building as a commission.