Fashion mogul Peter Nygard asks Supreme Court to appeal bail decision





WINNIPEG – A Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to overturn a ruling that keeps him in jail. Peter Nygard asked the country’s highest court earlier this month for permission to challenge the decision denying him bail. He argues the inconsistency in the way courts decide on incarceration when it comes to extradition hearings. Nygard was arrested in December under extradition law and faces nine charges in the Southern District of New York. Authorities accuse the 79-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to attract women and girls with the promise of modeling and other financial opportunities. Defense attorney Brian Greenspan told court earlier this year that his client denies all allegations and poses no risk if released. Nygard’s bail was first refused in February. The judge raised concerns that Nygard would contact witnesses if released. He appealed the decision and was again denied his release in March. In that decision, Judge Jennifer Pfuetzner of the Manitoba Court of Appeal said Nygard’s detention was necessary to maintain confidence in the justice system, given the enormity of the allegations. Nygard’s request to the Supreme Court says courts are not applying enough skepticism to unsubstantiated bail claims during extradition hearings. “This has the potential to cause significant and undue prejudice to the interest in the liberty of the requested person, who has no means of proof by which he or she can dispute the accuracy or reliability of these allegations”, indicates Nygard’s request. His attorneys presented a release plan at the bail hearing that included monitoring all emails and text messages. It also involved a home security guard and 24 hour video surveillance. Federal prosecutors argued that Nygard had the finances and personnel available to help him obstruct justice. Nygard’s extradition hearing is scheduled for November. The US extradition request details the accounts of seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial there. The women claim that their livelihoods and movements have become dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced by financial means or by physical force. Nygard is also the subject of a class action lawsuit in the United States involving 57 women with similar allegations. Nygard founded her fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. She went from a partial stake in a manufacturer of women’s clothing to a brand sold in stores around the world. He resigned as president of his company after the FBI and police raided his New York City offices in February 2020. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 19, 2021.







