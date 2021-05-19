Moore College of Fashion & Design lands on the virtual catwalk

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up to date with the latest local news across Philadelphia.

Moore College of Fashion & Design has some cool updates, but one is definitely an occasion to celebrate. The college’s S / S 2021 fashion show takes place this weekend, and this not only marks a format for seniors to showcase their final designs, it’s also the first time in a year that they’ve been able to host. a parade for their promotion, even digital.

Fashion design seniors will showcase their original creations and unique looks at this free event in a virtual YouTube Premiere format, scheduled to launch online Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fashion is by far the most accessible design discipline, affecting us all, said Cecelia Fitzgibbon, president of the Moore College of Art & Design in a statement. Student work pushes the boundaries between utility and creativity, asking us to think about deeper questions than we usually do: What choices did the designer make? What is the part of social commentary and where and when can this design adapt to external circumstances? Fashion as design helps us see the world we live in, and often differently from what we have seen before.

In 2020, the Moore still wanted to commemorate the year and celebrate the creative efforts of its elders, so they decided to launch a new website to honor the entire class of 2020 and their work. Entitled The Class of 2020,The exhibition provided a digital platform to promote the outstanding work of all of the BFA students graduating this year, as well as three MFA / MA graduate students in Moores socially engaged art programs, to showcase their thesis projects to the world. All undergraduate majors were represented in the exhibit: animation and play arts, arts education, art history, curatorial studies, fashion design, fine arts, graphic design, illustration, interior design and photography and digital arts. The new website was designed not only to showcase the unique and skillful achievements of graduates, but also to offer a digital business card for every artist.

Now, however, with the easing of pandemic restrictions, there has been more progress in showing the distinctive fashion collections that display the individuality, style, and craftsmanship of their students. In the statement, Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzlez, chairman of the fashion design department, said viewers will see the fine details and use of texture, the innovative use of laser-cut plexiglass, technical elements and clothing. that explore everything from trauma to cultural heritage.

“There is a lot of personality in these collections,” said Ortiz-Gonzlez. The students were able to take their themes and concepts and minimize them to make them very digestible for the viewer. It was very important for this group.

The Moores S / S 2021 fashion show, sponsored by Century 21 Stores, however, is not the first time the college has paid tribute to its 2021 elders. In addition to opening the galleries in Moore to the public for the first time times for over a year, Moore has also added something special to the Senior Lounge 2021. The show premiered in person on May 10 and went live on the 14th, and the Philadelphians have already been able to get a glimpse of what to expect this weekend. The online component of the exhibition includes a virtual tour of the works of art in the galleries and individual artist pages for senior graduates and masters and masters graduate students of Moores’ socially engaged art program. In addition, the Moores Animation and Game Arts Department also celebrated the creative achievements of seniors with the AGM 2021 Senior Showcase on Saturday May 15 with a virtual screening and reception.

A new feature of the online iteration of the Moores Senior Show, according to a statement, will be a virtual gallery tour, presented in a format often seen when viewing home visits to real estate websites. If you can’t come in person, you can have an immersive experience from home, said Gabrielle Lavin Suzenski, Rochelle F. Levy Director of Galleries at Moore.

The in-person portion of the exhibit is open to the public until May 21 with a limited number of guests admitted each hour. The gallery’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 30:30 p.m., with one-hour slots available. Reservations are required for entry and visitors must wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. Groups are limited to four people or less.

For more information visit moore.edu