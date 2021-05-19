Can Brendon Babenzein save J. Crew?

J Crew a tag once declared dead After filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, then Reinstated is determined to reinvent the wheel that once placed his Ludlow suits at the top of men’s fashion. But he needs a revolutionary force to reorient his central vision of design in order to stay afloat.

After several leadership changes over the past five years, the company’s efforts to change course have been unsuccessful; However, the brand looks set to change gears completely with the appointment of Brendon Babenzien, co-founder of Noah and former lead designer of Supreme. to the Creative Director of J. Crew Mens. Official on Monday May 17th, the streetwear pioneer now faces the task of reviving the IT factor that once made J. Crew a leading menswear brand in the early 2000s. The question is: maybe he do it?

Babenzien will undoubtedly usher in a new attitude for the objectively conservative (and, some would say, tense) mall brand. But whether this transformation uses its revered interest in streetwear or draws from its subcultural design ethic is still up for debate. The designer began organizing his creative vision as a teenager working at his local skate shop on Long Island, before moving to Miami in the early ’90s to help Don Busweiler build his subversive label Pervert, where he initially worked. brought his ideas to the design table and formulated his counter-cultural aesthetic.

In the second half of that decade, the visionary landed at the helm of Supreme, where he used his teenage influences to play a major role in leading brands to the peaks of streetwear for more than a decade. In 2015, he founded Noah, a New York-based label that caught his cult follower Supreme, as well as a demographic of older men, and returned to his utilitarian roots with punk-meets-preppy essentials. It’s safe to assume that Babenzien will use elements from each of his previous positions at J. Crew, although merging these conflicting design codes with the bourgeois ideology of traditional brands can pose a challenge.





Jesse Hudnutt Former Director of Purchasing for Opening ceremony and current creative consultant for brands, including Eckhaus Latta, Seasons NYC and Very good cites the young Babenziens design ethic as an asset to the decades-old brand.

I think we often lump streetwear in one hand and preppy, traditional in the other, he told HYPEBEAST. But for me, Brendan is an interesting mix of the two, and his work at Noah has shown us an interesting mix of the two.

Everything in fashion is cyclical, but there is also an evolution. So while we may have left the genre of traditional J. Crew moments of the past, I feel like in menswear we are moving into a more traditional space, maybe away from a more streetwear space, logo.

Babenziens J. Crew will likely undergo a transformation between the past and the future, a transformation that embraces the brand’s heritage of conventional preppy styling, but also expands the product offering to include a greater variety of silhouettes that meet expectations. modern principles of men’s clothing. Perhaps the addition of wider, roomier, and more relaxed bottoms could counter the dated nature of the tapered chinos that once dominated the style genre. And more cuts with tops and suits could attract a younger demographic looking for alternative clothing.

I think that [Babenzien] can bridge the gap between a younger consumer who might be interested in wearing traditional clothing in a non-traditional way and the more regular J. Crew customer who is looking for something new or looking for a reason to return to the brand, a said Hudnutt.





While Babenziens shifting from cutting edge streetwear to mainstream menswear may initially shock the system, her path to reclaiming a leading mall brand is not that rare. Elsewhere in the industry,

Jerry lorenzo LA-based label founder Fear of god lead now Adidas basketball line, and Target Léon Dores Teddy Santis currently running New balances Approved label made in the United States. The industry shift stems from the idea that a creative director who was once able to claim a significant slice of the competitive streetwear market through social media and e-commerce should be able to do the same to a mall brand, and that’s exactly what J. The crew are hoping Babenzien can accomplish at their helm.

Babylonian designs will not be on the shelves before mid-2022; However, if the designer is able to redefine J. Crews’ usual preppy look with edgy silhouettes that appeal to young and old, he just might take the brand to new heights.