Fashion and retail dealer visits Katten in New York





The signage is visible at Katten Muchin Rosenman Law Firm in their legal offices in Washington, DC, United States, on May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Katten Muchin Rosenman has added a partner specializing in retail and fashion transactions to her roster of mergers and acquisitions attorneys in New York City, as more buyers venture out and the transaction boom at the end of the pandemic continues. Ilana Lubin, who was a partner in Crowell & Moring’s corporate and advertising and media groups, arrives at Katten’s New York office nearly a year after the company expanded its M&A and private equity team to Chicago, Dallas and New York with at least nine attorneys from Sidley Austin, Paul Hastings, Skadden, Arps, Ardoise, Meagher and Flom and other companies. As a partner in Katten’s M&A and private equity practice, Lubin will advise on M&A transactions, divestitures and joint venture transactions, and strategic corporate and commercial matters, the company said. She specializes in working with clients in the retail, clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty industries. She said Katten’s fit with her industry drew her to the company. “(Katten’s) strategic focus and representation of customers in the retail, fashion and entertainment industries, along with their customer-first values, is what ultimately sets them apart in as a company whose pragmatic approach resonates with my customers, ”said Lubin. Lubin and Katten both refused to identify his clients in the retail and fashion industries, and his Crowell biography described several of his transactions in the industry for a “listed global consumer goods company. of Hong Kong ”without naming the client. Outside of consumer and retail, Lubin has worked on trading teams representing semiconductor and software solutions company GigPeak Inc in its 2016 public offering and sale of $ 250 million. dollars to Integrated Device Technology Inc in 2017. “We thank Ilana for her contributions to the company and wish her the best of luck in her pursuit of her career,” a Crowell spokesperson said in a statement. Lubin, who also represents famous customers under the approval deals, said pandemic lockdowns have forced retailers to reassess their business models and use technology solutions. She said home orders had also helped accelerate the pre-pandemic trend for celebrities to use social media as part of endorsement deals. Lubin said she hopes to do more work focused on celebrity branding and offerings at Katten. Ilanas’ reputation for excellence precedes her, “said Kimberly Smith, global president of Katten’s corporate department and co-chair of the global M&A and private equity practice.” She is an exceptional lawyer whose exceptional skills and pragmatic approach will deepen our cutting-edge client service. Read more: Katten ordered to pay attorney’s fees in TCPA case for ethics violation Milbank adds two partners, including co-M&A director, of Schulte Baker McKenzie Appoints New Global M&A President, Bringing Jannan Crozier to Male-Dominated Field Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

