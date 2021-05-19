Boutique Olive Mae: A passion for family fashion | New





ODON – When lawyer Mackenzie came home from Huntington University for Christmas break, an 18-year-old never imagined not returning to campus for the spring semester. That all changed when his online clothing store, offering clothing for babies, children, men and women, quickly gained popularity. “We launched the Olive Mae boutiques, named after my great-grandmothers, at the end of January. Olive is 99 years old and lives in Plainville and Edwina Mae just passed away a few years ago. took off from there, ”said the lawyer, who will officially open her storefront, located on Odon’s Spring Street, on Saturday. The lawyer said she had always loved fashion, but that wasn’t the only reason she wanted to open a boutique. “When we adopted my four younger siblings, it was always a challenge for us to find clothes for everyone without having to stop in multiple places. I wanted to offer something here for the whole family and at an affordable price, ”said Lawyer, who is now graduating in online business from Huntington. Olive Mae’s currently offers items for babies and toddlers, for men from small to 3XL and from extra small to 4XL for women. “We will have big and big for men to come,” said Lawyer, who also wears jewelry designed by her friend, Madelyn Tarvn, as well as shoes and other accessories. Last month, Lawyer, her father and grandmother traveled to Atlanta for a buyer’s market where she ordered the merchandise that will be displayed in her cozy boutique that once housed a dance studio and once served as an office. From post. “Grandma went to the market with me and picked out items that she thought people her age might like. I chose the other women’s clothes and we took the catalogs back to my dad so he could pick out the men’s clothes, the lawyer said. the store in what it is today was a family affair. I think every member of my family has helped in one way or another. My mom also has a friend with a shop in Bedford who helped me out as well and my sister set up my website. Men’s clothing typically costs $ 10-20, while women’s clothing costs $ 15-20 per piece. Baby and children’s clothes cost around $ 8. The lawyer also received help from friends who served as models and from another friend, Lily Tarvyn, who takes photos of the clothes and accessories available in the quaint boutique. Right now we don’t have everything we have on our website, said Lawyer, who said just like with other companies, getting merchandise has often been a slow process and only a few. limited of each piece is available. Olive Maes opening hours are Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.







