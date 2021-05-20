Hudson’s Bay announces newly minted fashion fund to support emerging BIPOC designers in Canada





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Hudsons Bay is proud to announce the launch of the Hudsons Bay Fashion Fund, an initiative designed to mentor and support emerging BIPOC designers in Canada. Each year, the Fashion Fund will award a designer with a grant of $ 25,000, coupled with an extensive three-year mentorship program to help the brand build and alleviate some of the barriers new designers face when entering the industry. a competitive retail landscape. The Fashion Fund is part of Hudsons Bay’s broader work to help accelerate racial equity in Canada and follows the recent launch of the Hudsons Bay Foundation’s new social impact platform, Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change. As part of the three-year mentorship program, the selected grantee will have an unprecedented opportunity to leverage the Hudsons Bay network to develop their skills and expertise in product development, procurement, financial management and marketing, while also using the Hudsons Bay Brick and Mortar Retail. and digital channels to present and sell their collection. The application process will open in early fall. As one of the country’s leading fashion retailers, we have a unique opportunity to support BIPOC’s talented and emerging designers in Canada through long-term investments, including industry access and mentorship. as well as financial support, says Tyler Franch, vice president of fashion at Hudsons Bay. The Hudsons Bays Fashion Fund is designed to nurture talent through sustained collaboration, which is so essential to building new designers for success. The launch of the Fashion Fund was announced at this Canadian Fashion and Arts Awards virtual event by Brother Vellies Designer and Founder of Fifteen Percent Pledge, Aurora James, on the heels of Hudsons Bay signing the Fifteen Percent Pledge – the first department store in Canada to do so. The Fashion Fund’s annual award should become an essential category of the prestigious Canadian fashion event. Hudsons Bay takes action in all areas of its business to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the way we do business. The launch of the Hudsons Bay Fashion Fund is part of our commitment to drive change in our organization and our industry, added Felicia Lekan-Salami, DVP, DE&I in Hudsons Bay. Over the next few months, the Fashion Fund plans to announce its advisory board, made up of some of the key change makers in industry and society in the country. The application criteria and application process will open in September 2021. ABOUT HUDSONS BAY Hudsons Bay is a digitally driven retailer helping Canadians live their best lifestyle. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudsons Bay operates 88 full online branches and thebay.com with Marketplace – the 5th largest e-commerce company in Canada. Hudsons Bay has earned a reputation for quality and style with an unrivaled assortment including concepts of fashion, designer, home, beauty, cuisine and more. the Hudsons Bay Rewards The program is the second largest department store loyalty program in Canada. Hudsons Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. Signature strips are a registered trademark of HBC.

