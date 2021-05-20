The art of sneakers





Do you know your SMU from your player exclusive or the most traded pair of sneakers in history? The top 10 consumers of sneakers by country? The answers can be found in Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street, an ambitious new exhibition which opened at the Design Museum in London this week. It offers positive proof, if any, that we live in the age of the sneaker. Driven by a mix of consumer demand, savvy brand marketing, manufacturing innovation and internet-powered hype, sneakers are both a dominant fashion industry worth around $ 115 billion. dollars a year, according to estimates by the NPD market research group, and an increasingly valuable asset to collectors. classify. Kanye Wests, first sample of pair of black leather Yeezys high shoes he wore at the 2008 Grammys sold for $ 1.8 million at Sothebys in April. They have become the most expensive sneakers of all time, breaking a previous record of $ 560,000 set last year for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s worn in a game by Michael Jordan. A growing resale market fueled by the popularity of platforms like StockX and Goat suggests that there are now millions of consumers more interested in trading the goods than wearing them.

And, as Louis Vuittons’ menswear director Virgil Abloh ironically noted last year, many young can value sneakers more than a Matisse. But are they really an art form? Like many everyday functional fashion items, there is an ongoing debate as to whether sneakers should be considered art and receive the same kudos now that they have a similar business model and are also the subject of exhibitions in museums, said Ligaya Salazar, curator of Sneakers Unboxed. . But what is beyond doubt, she said, is that they should be seen as part of design culture and worthy of academic discussion.

To that end, the parade, which features more than 270 pairs of sneakers, traces the history and evolution of the shoe from a rubber-soled sports tennis shoe in the early 1900s to an emblem of cool powered by the youth cultures. It analyzes their role as a canvas for political commentary and projections, as well as the increasingly fierce global arms race in design and innovation between competing brands.

Paradoxically, due to the inevitable wear and tear of shoes during their use, and due to manufacturing changes in the latter part of the twentieth century towards emerging economies and particular combinations of bonding glues and rubber, some of the sneakers on display From the early 1900s, a pair of 1919 Converse Big Nine basketball shoes are in better condition than most from the 1990s. At the end of the day, with the sneakers, you can’t keep them in their best condition unless they’ve been worn at all, Ms Salazar said, adding that there was a period of disconnection when the brands were producing sneakers purely for sporting purposes and assuming they would. possibly be thrown away. Now, repair and overhaul services, as well as personalization, are an increasingly important part of traditional sneaker culture. The role of young people in transforming athletic shoes from sports equipment to tools of cultural expression and transforming the sector into a multi-billion dollar industry is emphasized throughout the exhibition. It begins with New York City’s black basketball and hip-hop communities in the 1970s and 80s, with the 1984 Michael Jordans deal with Nike and a Run DMC collaboration with Adidas.

From there, it varies widely, highlighting the adoption of basketball sneakers by the California skate scene; the casual, working-class football fans who populated club terraces across Britain and used different styles of Adidas to reflect their coded rivalries; as well as the cholombianos in Mexico, known for their custom Converse, and the bubbleheads of Cape Town, who prefer Nike bubble-soled sneakers and use sneakers as signifiers of personal wealth in the local townships. We’ve always been depressed, said Riyadh Roberts, a South African hip-hop artist better known as YoungstaCPT, in a video interview on the show that highlights how sneakers, like art, can convey ideas. on social significance, including national identity, class and race. . We have always been left out. We have always been forgotten. And yet we come out of the kak looking better than those with money, than those who are elite. (Kak is Afrikaans for feces.)

Fashion’s role in elevating the high-end cultural status of sneakers by giving design legitimacy is another focus of the show, with styles such as the 1999 Zoom Haven by Junya Watanabe Commes des Garons, the introduction in 2002 from the Y-3 Adidas line by Yohji Yamamoto, the $ 1,000 Balenciaga Triple S Clodhopper and the hot pink Martine Rose Nike Air Monarch IV, made by placing a size 18 mold on a size nine sole. Stepping away from the pop cultural relevance of the trainer, the second half of the exhibit focuses on sustainability and environmental issues currently facing the fashion and sportswear industries.

It features innovations like the Stan Smith mushroom leather sneakers from Adidas and Mylo, as well as the Futurecraft Strung 3D knitting robot, designed to reduce waste and shown in action. To see also: the world’s first biologically active shoes developed by MIT Design Lab and Biorealize for Puma. Known as the breathing shoe, the material of the sneakers harbors microorganisms that can learn a user’s specific heat emissions and open the ventilation based on these models. After all, despite the rarity of many of these items and a culture of scarcity, the sneaker industry is still exploding, especially the resale market, where styles can sell out in seconds and has a strong environmental footprint. . According to Derek Morrison, director of StockXs in Europe (the platform is also a sponsor of the exhibition), environmental issues could help shape the industry in the future. Accessing sneakers has never been easier, so many focus less on the chase and more on the purpose and meaning of a purchase, he said. They increasingly buy into craftsmanship, innovation, creators and the substance behind the designs. Sneakers are not the fashion, they are the medium.

As with fine art, there are few rules for collecting sneakers but many opinions and approaches. Some collectors carry their collection, while others keep them in refrigerators or perfectly packaged in their original boxes. Either way, said Ms Salazar, collectors have proven invaluable as custodians and historians of these shoes and the cultures around them. And while Mr. Morrison noted that StockX was born out of the recognition that buying and selling sneakers doesn’t have to look like the art industry, with opaque prices that hold sellers accountable at the expense of buyers. , he acknowledged that seeing sneakers on this stage, as an exhibit at the center of one of the world’s most revered design institutions, is a huge validation of the sneaker culture and the power it has amassed. . Sneakers Unboxed takes place from May 18 to October 24 at the Design Museum in London.

