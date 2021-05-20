1919 ‘Ballsy’ photo reveals how fashion for men’s swimwear has changed in 100 years





Stop and think about it. There are things we do as a society that will seem absurd 100 years from now. Take for example the year 1900. Back then, not only was there no refrigerator or microwave, but nosing around inside someone’s medicine cabinet and there would be heroin or mercury rather than Strepsils and Panadol. Another thing that has changed is the standards of men’s swimwear. Enter: the following photo from 1919. Although as a myth-buster Snopes points out, it is trotted every year claims to be a “beauty pageant” which shows how men’s body standards have changed (when in reality this is just a photo taken in 1919), it gives a glimpse of what men’s swimwear looked like back then, somewhere in Central Europe. Compare that to the following photos of men taken in 2020 and 2021 on Sydney’s iconic Bondi icebergs. What changed? For starters, three-quarters of the thigh, Speedo material pants were swept off the menu. Now it looks like men have two options. Polyester or nylon boardshorts. Or parakeet traffickers. RELATED: Coolest Boardshorts For Men In 2021 The debate over big boardshorts versus budgue smugglers has simmered in Australia lately. As DMARGE reported last month, there is a debate over which swimwear is hottest in fashion right now. Some, like the Parisian photographer based in Bondi Amaury Tréguer (aka @morningbondi) would not be seen dead at Speedos. RELATED: Parisian Photographer Captures ‘Weird’ Beach Habit Australians Think Is Normal Others disagree, calling the parakeet trafficker not only a must-have swimsuit, but one that the French really should adopt, lest they be left behind in fashion issues … RELATED: 1948 Cannes Photo Proves France Has Lost Its Way When It Comes To Beach Fashion What does the future hold? Only time (and tan lines) will tell. Keep an eye out for Bondi’s icebergs for new and booming trends. Read more







