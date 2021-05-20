UK Fashion Insolvency and the Value of Intellectual Property





A strong brand creates a competitive advantage; such a brand will often increase consumer loyalty, not only because of the products offered, but also because of the name on the label. While a brand can have a strong customer base, in today’s climate that unfortunately doesn’t mean the business has sufficient financial security to withstand the struggles faced by traditional declining brick and mortar purchases. mortar in the UK or in the global COVID-19. pandemic. In the first six months of 2020, more physical retailers have entered administration in the UK, compared to all of 2019. With the grim reality that many brands are facing financial difficulties, it is important to consider the value of an intellectual property (IP) mark when such marks are faced with insolvency. The intellectual property of a trademark may consist of registered trademarks, the customers associated with those trademarks, designs (registered and unregistered), copyrights and trade secrets, to name a few. . Intellectual property is how consumers identify one product from another. The value of a brand is likely to have enormous appeal to anyone looking to enter and buy a business through administration, especially in the fashion industry. In particular, when a brand has a strong reputation, it can often continue to thrive after going through the insolvency process. Many brands ceased operations in retail units after administration, but have adapted to create or maintain a strong online presence. Many UK businesses have followed suit and announced this year (following the administration) that they are closing all of their physical stores and will continue to do business only online. These brands include the prestigious shoe company, Oliver Sweeney; TM Lewin, the 120-year-old British formal menswear brand; Antler, the luxury luggage company originally founded in 1914; and retro fashion chain, Cath Kidston. The time taken to buy a business in administration, and therefore the opportunity (if any) for due diligence, is considerably shorter than the usual acquisition process. In addition, no information provided by the directors can be relied on and no guarantee or indemnity will generally be given. A buyer should therefore consider undertaking their own research into a company’s assets. With regard to IP, the following (at a minimum) should be taken into account: Identify the IP address which IP has the mark? Does the brand have any trademarks (words / logos), copyrighted designs or perhaps a registration, the presentation of its websites or stores, or potential databases such as customers or suppliers? The possession It is important to consider whether the intellectual property property belongs to the right party to ensure that it will be validly transferred once the acquisition is complete. All entries must be made in the name of the company, and not in the name of an employee or individual entrepreneur. In the event of a difference in ownership, steps should be taken to ensure that a valid assignment can be put in place. Is this valid for any registered intellectual property, a purchaser must ensure that the registrations have been renewed, as necessary, and remain. For all unregistered rights such as copyright or designs, if possible, calculations should be made as to when expiration dates might occur. For copyright, protection ends at the end of the calendar year following 70 years after the author’s death and for unregistered designs, protection ends at most 15 years after the first creation. . For brands facing financial difficulties, the importance of validly owning intellectual property assets cannot be understated. Having IP properly and validly owned could help in uncertain times where financial assistance may be needed, especially when the brand is of interest to bankrupt bidders. Tegan Miller-McCormack, M&A / Private Equity trainee lawyer, contributed to this article.

