Boohoo just launched an up-cycled collection that was obsessed

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this item as well as for purchases made when you click a link and purchase something below.

Eco-friendly fashion has never been more important than it is today, and tons of retailers are taking action and doing their part. Boohoo has now added to this growing list with the launch of its new Ready for the Future collection!

These fresh styles are made from 95% recycled materials as part of their commitment to become a more eco-friendly brand. They show a little love to the earth with this collection and make shoppers feel a little better while filling their baskets with the latest and greatest styles! Read on for our seven favorite picks.

This open back bodycon dress

Hello, magnificent drop dead! If you want to show off your curves this summer, this bodycon dress is for you.

Get the Recycled Open Back Racerback Mini Dress (originally $ 30) on sale for $ 12, available at Boohoo!

These very comfortable joggers

Can we have too many joggers? The answer is no! But you can safely feed your loungewear addiction by choosing this recycled pair made from a fuzzy jersey that looks like a cloud!

Get the Recycled terry jogging pants (originally $ 24) on sale for $ 10, available at Boohoo!

This V-neck bodysuit

The towel-like recycled jersey material this bodysuit is made from gives it an incredibly unique textured look. I love the shiny coral shade, but it’s also available in sand and black!

Get the Recycled terry bodysuit (originally $ 20) on sale for $ 12, available at Boohoo!

This casual hoodie

Everyone needs a few casual hoodies in their closets, so why not buy one that’s recycled? This option has a woman embroidered on the chest in a beautiful script. We can totally imagine stars like Ariana Grande the oversized flip-flop like a dress!

Get the Recycled Women’s Script Hoodie (originally $ 36) on sale for $ 14, available at Boohoo!

This stunning cutout dress

The crossover style of this dress is spectacular! This is the ultimate rocker summer dress if you’re looking to make a bold statement and seriously dig the hot pink hue!

Get the Recycled cutout dress with visible seams (originally $ 36) on sale for $ 14, available at Boohoo!

This adorable scarf-style crop top

This could be one of our favorite crop tops of all time! It is designed to look like a scarf at the hem which is actually super slimming.

Get the Recycled Pointed Halter Scarf Top (originally $ 16) on sale for $ 6, available at Boohoo!

These Statement wide leg pants

These high waisted pants are ultra trendy and just as comfortable as your favorite leggings! You can wear them while lounging or with an adorable crop top and heels if you go out!

Get the Recycled ribbed wide-leg pants (originally $ 40) on sale for 16 $, available at Boohoo!

Do you want more? Check all the recycled collection and shop all the latest styles available at Boohoo!