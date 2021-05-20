Stunning X-Men Art Showcase Hellfire Gala Costumes As Magazine Covers





Marvel’s X-Men are featured on awesome variant covers that highlight how glamorous they are in their preparations for the Hellfire gala.

Superb X Men art showcases Hellfire Gala costumes as magazine covers courtesy of artist David Nakayama. The upcoming Hellfire Gala promises to be a huge turning point for the X-Men, and every mutant in attendance pays close attention to their wardrobe. It will truly be a red carpet event, as these new variations successfully convey. The Hellfire Gala will be a twelve-issue event spread across each X-Men title. Lots of outfits have been revealed for iconic and fan-favorite characters, along with various previews of what’s to come. There’s a celebrity guest list and brewing issues. However, before the Hellfire gala drama begins, there is still plenty of room to build excitement and focus on what’s important: how fabulous everyone will be for this special gala. What is a party without a pointy costume or gorgeous dress? Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Marvel Highlights Domino’s Wild West Mercenary Team In Upcoming Novel ArtistDavid Nakayama shared some awesome cover variations on Twitter that reinvent a few X-Men as fashion models on magazine covers. These characters certainly look like they are and with their edgy fashion they deserve to be on covers like this. The covers shown reflect the style one would find on magazines such asVogue,Fashion,Vanity Fair, orCharm– among many others. However, this magazine is different and unique. It is called Hellfire and is specially aimed at the most fashionable mutants. Check out the glamorous covers here: Four covers out of six in total will be published. The unveiled features Emma Frost, Jean Gray, Betsy Braddock and Rogue. These femme fatales have all had their gala outfits revealed, though these variations are exceptional ways to showcase each one. Emma Frost has several outfits planned for the evening, so seeing which one was chosen for this blanket is really interesting (she went for the one-piece coat). Emma is on the front ofMarauders # 21, Jean is on the front ofX-Force # 20, Captain Britain is on the front ofExcalibur # 21, and Snape is on the front ofX-Men # 21. There are two other variations that have yet to be revealed. The covers are fabulous, not least because of the attention to detail present on each one. Each of them has fake articles and headlines, just like a normal fashion magazine would – however, those headlines directly refer to plot points and specific aspects of each character. First off, the magazine is called Hellfire, which directly hints at Emma Frost and her role as leader of the Hellfire Club – as well as owner of Hellfire Trading Company – at the moment. what she is doing right now. Considering her name, this could actually be her magazine and that’s not surprising given how forward thinking she is. Jean’s cover doesn’t tease much, mostly focusing on her outfit and role in the Silent Council. Betsy Braddock, who now goes through Captain Britain, has a feature called “Gone and Back Again: The Strange Journey Back to Myself” which may refer to her returning to her body and life after being traded with Psylocke for so long. . Rogue’s issue includes “Building a Field Team, Krakoa Life … and Mr. X.” No, this is not a reference to Resident Evil, although Mr. X has not been seen for a while beyondRavencroftfrom 2020. With so many changes coming to the world of the X-Men, it’s no surprise that random characters suddenly reappear. These magazine cover variations are glamorous in beauty and show how trendy the X-Men are for the Hellfire gala. More: X-Men: New Cyclops Costume Has Been His Most Practical In Years Source:Twitter TMNT: Jennika can prevent the dark future of turtles (by swinging)

