If men can walk topless because of the heat, should women do the same? – YP

In theory, girls are allowed to walk around topless, but that doesn’t happen in real life. Most girls don’t like to show off their bodies, especially their breasts, in public because they don’t feel safe and would likely be harassed.

Tina Fang, 15

If all women joined the fight for the right to be topless, they would be able to do so freely. If men can do it, why can’t women? If women decide to go topless in public, some men will definitely look at them and target them, both verbally and physically. If women are willing to take these risks, they certainly deserve the right to be topless. Good luck!

Husnain Amina Riaz, 15

Women’s bodies are different. Since the Stone Age, a woman who wears no clothes has been considered morally evil. It’s a traditional concept. Although people are now more open-minded, they still do not accept topless women.

I can’t imagine my mom or girlfriend topless in public and being watched by men. I know it is unfair that men can be topless when exercising while women cannot, even if they sweat a lot. I guess they will understand because they wouldn’t want their photos posted on social media or porn websites. Well, that’s life!

Vincent Leong Tsz-ho, 15 years old

Women should not be able to walk topless because their bodies are different from men. It is dangerous for women to expose themselves too much, as they could be insulted, made fun of or even suffered physical violence. Wearing normal clothes can therefore prevent these things from happening.

Cathy Lam, 16

It depends. Topless women may be accepted in parts of Europe and North America. But in most places, especially in Muslim countries, women must follow a certain dress code or they could end up in jail. Either way, if going topless in public is legal and doesn’t hurt others, we shouldn’t judge women by our own standards. We should let them do whatever they want.

Dylan Chen, 17

Women should not be allowed to walk around topless as they will be the target of bad people. Moreover, the men who support topless women are not doing so for so-called social justice; they are morally wrong and want to take advantage of the situation. I don’t think there will ever be a day when women can walk topless because it’s too hot outside.

Lau Wai-ki, 15 years old

First of all, why can boys go out topless when girls have to worry? There is a movement (Free the Nipple) that aims to desexualize women’s bodies, including their nipples. If the men support him, that’s great. But it shouldn’t be because they want to look at women’s breasts. It is not a real support.

Second, a woman who is not wearing clothes would be afraid of being looked at, pointed at, and blamed for any harm she faced. So, in such an environment, do women really have the freedom to go out without wearing a shirt? At least in East Asian countries, it is still abnormal for women to go out without underwear. Many idols have been attacked for not wearing their underwear, and ordinary women might feel even more frightened. After all, it is one thing for individuals to want freedom, but quite another for the perspective of society to change.

Therefore, the current breast liberation movement is more aimed at reminding men who like to look at women with miserable eyes: Women do not wear underwear to go out for their convenience. Do not attract the attention of men or encourage them to strike up a conversation.

Discussing this doesn’t mean everyone should put their worries aside and fight without wearing a shirt. But I want to remind everyone that girls dressing to avoid overheating is never a reason to be raped. We can choose to continue wearing what we want or not, but we must not use a slutty shame to attack others. Many women have been sexually assaulted even while wearing conservative clothes. The root cause of sexual assault is the harm of the sexual assault, not what women wear. So, I think women should be able to get topless because of the heat without others commenting.

Chi Monson, 13

The body parts of women and men are fundamentally different. Women should wear a bra when going out, but men don’t. This is also the reason why men can be unscrupulous and half-naked without being arrested. Moreover, this society always judges women more harshly and no one cares that men don’t wear clothes. On the contrary, if women dress sexy, they will be accused of fad and impropriety. It is not only their body parts that prevent women from going out half-naked, but also the harshness of society towards women.

Kary Kwok, 13 years old

In ancient China, women had to be traditional and conservative. This explains why women weren’t allowed to wear revealing clothes, they were supposed to be ashamed of their bodies and weren’t supposed to let others see it. Now, however, times have changed. Women have the right to do whatever they want. We should have gender equality.

Firstly, when walking topless, women can express themselves and feel comfortable in hot weather as long as people don’t comment on them. Women need to be confident to do the things they love. If men can do something without judgment, so can women.

Second, some countries face the problem of gender discrimination due to history, tradition and prejudice. If women are able to walk shirtless when they are hot, the status of women in society will be improved. It will raise public awareness of women’s rights. Society could be changed.

Lo Sze-yau, 16 years old

Although society today advocates freedom and equality, it is better that women do not walk around topless because they can be criticized by others. Although society is changing and people’s mindsets are more open now, there are people who still have the traditional and old mindset that women shouldn’t wear clothes with so little fabric. These people will say that these women walking around shirtless are detrimental to the morals of society.

But even without these people, men can’t help but stare at topless women. If women aren’t afraid or mind all the uncomfortable stares on the street, they can walk around topless without any problem. But I don’t think the majority of women can resist this.

Finally, if women are really hot, they should try wearing a sports bra or going to the beach and wearing a bikini. That way, they won’t get stopped and they can feel cooler in hot weather.

Alan Ong Chak-min, 17

While everyone has the freedom to choose what clothes they wear, it shouldn’t affect others. If a woman is walking topless, it will create confusion. And it is illegal for a woman to walk around topless in Hong Kong. The reason for this law is to protect the privacy of women. We must obey the law even if it is too hot. And now there are many fine and refreshing fabrics in women’s clothing.

Cynthia Lam, 13

This freedom should belong to all of us. If men can be topless, why can’t women? If allowed, women can choose to be topless or not, as this action does not mean that everyone has to be topless. Others shouldn’t comment on our freedom to dress the way we want. Of course, it can shock people and we cannot control other people’s words. But we have to respect the decisions and feelings of others.

Sherman Choi, 14

