Xinjiang concern forces U.S. customs to ban UNIQLO shipment

Shot of intermodal shipping yard in Port of Long Beach, California.

Getty



In early January, the weather in Southern California was actually quite pleasant as the ship docked and slowly unloaded its cargo. The containers were lifted by huge cranes – just as the importer of record received a wake-up call they won’t forget, which rocked the fashion industry.

The context indicates that the importer was UNIQLO of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a company that operates as a highly respected retail brand with a strict compliance code (posted on its website).

On January 5, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of Los Angeles / Long Beach stopped an inbound UNIQLO shipment of men’s cotton shirts with a Stay Order (WRO). Most people probably don’t know what a WRO is, and fewer might even care. However, if you are an importer, a WRO will reverberate throughout your supply chain, as investigations and decisions can be both time consuming and costly.

In December 2020, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on a new Xinjiang-related suspension order – which stated: This WRO will require all goods to be detained at all US ports of entry. cotton made by XPCC (Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps) and similar product produced by XPCC. Importers of detained consignments have the option of exporting their consignments or demonstrating that the merchandise was not produced by forced labor. The WRO covered the garments, garments and textiles of XPCC, its subordinates and affiliated entities.

Governments in the United States are worried about XPCC because it is an economic and quasi-military group that exercises significant control over companies operating in the Xinjiang region. When U.S. Customs ran a WRO against them, they were holding the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) hostage – because many operators in the region are likely to have some affiliation with the XPCC.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Flashing red lights suddenly lit up New York’s Fashion Avenue because if it could happen to a credible retailer like UNIQLO, it could happen to anyone. UNIQLO’s detailed code of conduct states that they will not tolerate forced labor against the will of the people, and the salespeople who work with them will tell you that they are among the toughest buyers in the entire industry. As UNIQLO said in a statement to Reuters: They have strong mechanisms in place to identify any potential human and labor rights violations.

If Uniqlo is so strict, why was their shipment stopped and is there evidence of a problem with the shipment?

In fact, UNIQLO argues that the raw material for the shipment in question did not come from XPCC or, for that matter, China. This is where it starts to get political and risky.

Ken Cuccinelli was the Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at the end of the Trump administration. He said (in the December 2 DHS statement): The human rights abuses perpetrated by the Chinese Communist government will not be tolerated by President Trump and the American people. DHS is taking the lead in enforcing our laws to ensure that perpetrators of human rights abuses, including American businesses, are not allowed to manipulate our system in order to profit from slave labor.

Mr Cuccinelli made his statement in December 2020, but just today the Global Times in China responded to the blocking of the UNIQLO shipment – when the Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly said: Lies of forced labor spread by some American politicians only aim to suppress certain Chinese industries to destabilize China, Xinjiang and contain China, and the American practice is nothing but harassment.

So what happened?

* Port of Los Angeles / Long Beach detained UNIQLO cargo of men’s cotton shirts on January 5, 2021

* The port informed UNIQLO that cotton shirts were subject to a refusal of release order (WRO) and they could re-export the goods or submit documents proving that the goods were not made with forced labor. The exam schedule was three months

* The types of evidence required by US Customs were: the list of production steps and the yarn production record, including records that identify the cotton and the cotton producer of the raw cotton. Transport documents from cotton producer to yarn manufacturer. Supporting documents regarding employees who selected cotton, time sheets or the like, salary payment receipts and daily process reports relating to raw cotton sold to the yarn producer.

* UNIQLO submitted its brief on March 30, 2021

* There have been additional interactions between the parties during the month of April.

* On May 10, 2021, the UNIQLO demonstration REFUSE by U.S. Customs and the goods will now (likely) have to leave the country or be destroyed.

This information on all of this is readily available, and there have been many advance warnings. However, fashion importers are literally panicking right now. Obviously, if a respected company like UNIQLO can get caught up in this cumbersome and expensive web, anyone can. Looking at the 4 month process that UNIQLO went through, it’s pretty obvious that it will be extremely difficult for an importer to prove their case.

On top of that, Congress is currently working on additional legislation in Xinjiang – which will likely contain a clause called the rebuttable presumption relating to questionable goods from China. If passed, it means that a retailer, brand or importer taking goods from China will be guilty until proven innocent (as opposed to being innocent until proven guilty) .

All of this scares the fashion industry, especially since most of the clothing, shoes and accessories AGAIN comes from China to the United States. Frankly, UNIQLO’s interaction with U.S. Customs thrills Fashion Avenue.

Perhaps Mr Cuccinelli was predicting the future of President Biden (and the fashion industry) when he also said in the DHS statement of December 2, 2021:

Made in China is not just a country of origin – it’s a warning label.