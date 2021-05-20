Gucci makes the most common menswear trendy

Gucci has always been a disruptive force in the world of high fashion – but his latest style experiment could throw the noses of menswear purists off balance.

Under the current Creative Director Alessandro michele, the nearly 100-year-old luxury fashion house pioneered a ‘geek chic’ aesthetic very inspired by the 70s and widely imitated in the fashion industry. Michele loves kitsch, besides being disruptive.

His latest artistic blossoming, which has appeared in a number of his 2021 menswear collections, is both of these two things: deliberately keeping the costume tag on blazer sleeves.

Typically, costumers leave a small silk tag on the left sleeve of a suit blazer, which you are supposed to remove before you start to properly wear the costume. However, many men forget to remove the tag, thinking it is part of the design. This is one of the most common menswear failures and one that can really turn out to be damaging – imagine walking into a job interview with the tag still on your sleeve …

Worse yet, some men know the protocol around sleeve labels and still choose to leave the label intact. This is usually something young men do with designer brands because they want people to know they are wearing. Gucci or Givenchy or whatever. It’s widely seen as unpleasant, but it’s a trend that’s becoming more and more common.

It seems Michele has noticed this emerging trend. In a brilliant move, he transformed the sleeve label into a real statement; by making them larger or adding several and in some cases even stitching them completely instead of just at the corners. In short, they are designed do not to delete. This is something that goes f * ck with a lot of people… But that’s quite the point.

Haute couture is supposed to push the boundaries. Michele’s decision to center the humble sleeve etiquette and transform it into a fashion item; turning the act of leaving the tag on an error into an intentional style statement is simple but smart.

It also fits into Gucci’s well-established, logo-heavy aesthetic. The intense brand has been a signature of Gucci for many years, with designs like their interlocking Gs, red and green stripes or an iconic bumblebee an important part of the brand’s identity. Michele takes this theme to the next level with his sleeve labels while adding a subversive edge.

Of course, not everyone is going to like it – many fashion fans already consider Gucci’s current aesthetic to be too kitsch for its own good, and that will only reinforce their prejudices against it. But again, this is the purpose of haute couture; ruffle feathers and experiment. While we’re not a huge fan of it ourselves, we admire Michele and Gucci’s willingness to try something a little different.

This ‘holistic’ approach to menswear – addressing every element of the process, even the packaging, as part of the overall look – is something that has grown in popularity over the past decade. Off-White’s the iconic zip fasteners are a prime example, as is the Nike’s Air Force 1’s recent release of “ Keep Em Fresh, ” which saw the iconic sneaker’s paper packaging deliberately integrated into the sneaker’s upper.

The real question is, do you stick to Michele’s creative vision and keep the markers? Or do you remove them, lest people who are not as knowledgeable about modern fashion think you are a fashion jerk?

We suspect that every choice will be suit a different kind of person. We will see each other outside …

