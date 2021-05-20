Dress code proposed at NSU lifts the flap | state

A draft dress code policy for Northeastern State University employees has drawn fire after it was shared on social media in the past 24 hours, but an NSU official said the document was only a rough draft and not set in stone.

Documents surfaced on social media Tuesday night describing the appropriate and inappropriate outfits on offer. Guidelines for “unacceptable” casual work clothing included: collared t-shirts, fleeces, hats, jeans or denim of any color, leather pants and skirts, leggings worn as pants, overalls, see-through clothing, bare belly tops, low-cut blouses, shorts, tracksuits, canvas shoes, rubber-type shoes, barefoot sports shoes, flip-flops, beach sandals, mid-high or thigh-high boots, beach shoes Skechers type tennis shoes with leather look and shirts or sweatshirts with university logos that do not represent the NSU.

The proposed guidelines state that skirts or dresses should reach at least the knees when the wearer is standing and, when seated, the thighs should be covered. Slits intended to facilitate the view of the legs are not suitable for professional purposes. In addition, blouses or sleeveless shirts must be fitted at the shoulder, the document says. The project also includes dress guidelines for RiverHawk Spirit Casual Fridays, during which faculty and staff can wear casual clothing with casual requirements approved by a supervisor. The Friday clothes are: canvas shoes; Shirts with NSU logo; jeans and denim; capris or short pants below the knees; tennis shoes and Skechers; and headgear for religious, cultural or health-related accommodation.

Dr John Yeutter, Emeritus Business Professor at NSU, was one of the first to share the policy proposal online. Yeutter, known across campus for his penchant for giving Converses Chuck Taylors while teaching, he said it looks like he’ll be breaking the rules if he still works there.

I think HR has more to deal with than that, and I’m really wondering why anyone thinks it’s necessary, he said. When I was there, clothing and professional demeanor were treated to the lowest possible standard. The head of the department, or whoever, would say nicely, Hey, I think you should do it and treat it that way, rather than with seemingly draconian rules.

Yeutter said a one-size-fits-all clothing policy seems odd, as there are different professional expectations for various departments, such as business, music and athletics.

Denise Deason-Toyne, professor of business law at NSU, called the policy unnecessary and said work dress issues should be dealt with on an individual basis. She likened the proposed dress code to lighting a piece of charcoal with a blowtorch.

What is inappropriate about knee high boots? I have some really nice, trendy knee-high boots that I wear with dresses, Deason-Toyne said, adding that dressy cowboy boots were listed as acceptable attire. These guidelines are subject to interpretation, and I foresee some serious problems when people who are perceived as not meeting the guidelines, but who are not talked about, and other people follow them. I just think it opens up a box of worms that doesn’t need to be opened.

Deason-Toyne said that on occasion she saw people dress in a way she didn’t think was appropriate.

While both NSU employees and students voiced opposition to the proposed policy, Dan Mabery, vice president of academic relations, said it was right: a proposed policy that was not approved. He said it was requested, so the university was considering revising the dress code.

This is a policy in draft form for the policy committee to review, Mabery said. On the policy committee, we have representatives from all areas of the campus, all types of campus faculty employees, staff, etc. that help review proposed policies.

Mabery said the committee has not met to discuss the dress code, but may adjust the policy or approve a different version. He said if the committee moved it forward, it would still have to be reviewed and approved by the NSU Cabinet as part of a process before any policy is actually adopted.

There are differing opinions on whether or not people find this policy, or a similar policy, necessary for the institution, Mabery said. It’s the great thing about this process that the policy committee has the opportunity to review, evaluate and recommend any policies that come up. “