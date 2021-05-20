Former Winnipeg blue bomber plans to get her wedding dress shot for a good cause





A former Winnipeg blue bomber will tackle his first shot of the vaccine while wearing a wedding dress, all to raise money for the Rainbow Resource Center and at the same time fight gender stereotypes. John Rush said he knew he wanted to do something special for his vaccine appointment on May 31. After seeing more examples of people fundraising by committing to a costume shot, he decided to run a GoFundMe campaign and asked people to vote on what he should wear: a tuxedo or a tuxedo. wedding dress. After the votes were counted, the winner was a wedding dress. As a cisgender, white, straight man, Rush said he hopes wearing a wedding dress will send a message that people should be able to wear whatever they want, regardless of gender, without the fear of be judged or worse. “As a straight white male in our society, I’ve given myself a tremendous privilege, and I’m just trying to use some of that privilege to move the narrative forward and allow people to live their lives without having to be. singled out or feel ostracized because of what they wear, ”he said in an interview with CBC Radio on Wednesday. Up to speed. “I just want people to be more tolerant, more loving, because that’s how we should live in our world, right? We should all strive to make a better and safer society for all . “ Rush with his dog Bon Homme. His campaign has already raised more than $ 5,600 for the Rainbow Resource Center. “We should all strive to make a better and safer society for all,” he said. (Submitted by John Rush) As of Wednesday night, Rush’s GoFundMe campaign raised more than $ 5,600 for the Rainbow Resource Center in Winnipeg, an organization that provides support services to the LGBT community already exceeding its original goal of a few hundred dollars. “The reaction so far has been pretty much for the most part, pretty amazing,” he said. The challenge now? Rush still needs to find a dress that will suit her soccer figure. Costumes are a hit at vaccination sites At least one health official is a fan of the idea of ​​dressing up for your photo. Dr. Joss Reimer, the Manitoba Vaccine Medical Task Force, said she was happy to hear stories from people working in vaccination clinics across the province about people arriving in ball gowns or in costumes to get vaccinated. For example, a person disguised as Fred Flintstone to get shot, she said. “These people really bring a sense of joy and pleasure to the work that our teams do in the clinics,” she said at a press conference on Wednesday. “So thank you for bringing this when many of us are feeling so tired of this pandemic.” If you do decide to dress, just make sure you wear something sleeveless or short-sleeved so that vaccination teams can access your arms, she said. “A Fred Flintstone costume is a great example of something that is short-sleeved. So, feel free to dress up as Fred Flintstone.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos