Brynn Wallner of Dimepiece Claims Space for Women Who Love Watches – Glossy

Earlier this month, Brynn Wallner, 31, indulged in a common millennial hobby: revisiting “The Parent Trap.” It’s something that she, like many others her age, has done dozens of times. But suddenly she saw Meredith Blake (the classy 26-year-old villain) through a new lens. Blake wore a Panthere Cartier, the watch Wallner dubbed ‘the girl’ it ‘watch, on his popular Instagram account, @ Dimepiece.co (launched in summer 2020), and its support website (launched in March 2021), as well as in the pages of Harper’s Bazaar.

Wallner started Dimepiece almost by accident. Before, the hangar had never paid attention to watches. But while working at Sothebys in writing, his job was to create content … [that was] less about the Picasso that was on sale, and more about a young and future artist from downtown New York, she told Glossy. The watch department asked if she could help with some content, and although Wallner told the team she didn’t know anything about watches, that quickly changed. I was just immediately drawn to it. I was like, Oh, my God, I love watches. I had no idea – it was my new favorite thing. But she had a question: where were all the women?

Watches and watchmaking culture tend to be dominated by men. [There was] Jackie Kennedy wearing the Cartier tank, there was Princess Diana. And there are other public collectors like Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston, ”Wallner said. “But it really stopped short at these big [names], and I was like, ‘There must be more here. I just felt like [women were] so under-represented. This is how the idea of ​​Dimepiece was born, a community dedicated to everything related to women and watches.

Most watch marketing is aimed at men. In fact, even marketing focused on feminine styles is aimed at men who are likely to buy a watch for a woman in their lifetime. The styles of the ladies’ watches also tended to be very similar to those of the men, but smaller and smaller. [with] more diamonds, Wallner said. But delicacy isn’t necessarily what’s in fashion right now, Wallner said – although she’s personally a fan of smaller watches. [Watch brands] I didn’t really understand that women these days, especially millennials, wear Air Force 1. And when they buy a t-shirt, they don’t get the feminine fit, they wear it oversized. . On TikTok, they wear huge hoodies.

Of course, other than wrist size, there is no reason why watches should be gendered – like many styles. “[Some women] want to wear a 40mm Rolex Daytona, Wallner said. “[This] has been a big topic in the watch industry and champions the making of genderless watches. So instead of tagging them … just take that tag off because you’re closing the door on a consumer who might want this bigger watch. It has been a slow process, in part because the watch industry is so much focused on heritage, she said.

Wallner said his timing seems to have struck a nerve. While watch marketing may be dated, the interest in watches among women is there – it just didn’t have a space of its own. When Wallner decided to make her first big watch purchase, she found herself wishing for an Into The Gloss for women’s watches, which men had through the Hodinkee editorial platform.

Typically, the watch media tend to be guys with their cufflinks and Rolexes, she said, noting that the content just doesn’t appeal to women. But when I started Dimepiece, all of a sudden you see Rihanna. It’s a paparazzi photo of her leaving the Los Angeles grocery store, and she’s wearing her awesome outfit. She looks fabulous. And she’s wearing a Cartier Santos – and it’s vintage, by the way, Wallner said.

Incidentally, it was after Councilor Hodinkee and former editor-in-chief Cara Bennett, which has around 34,000 subscribers, reposted an Instagram post from Dimepiece that Wallner saw his followers shoot at – Dimepiece had around 500 followers, and he quickly gained around 2,000. Dimepiece now has nearly 10,000 followers, with notable followers in the fashion industry and beyond.

As in so many areas of life, after an unprecedented year, Wallner attributes some of the popularity to a deep desire for nostalgia, especially among millennials. “[There is] a generational burnout leading people to want to be more analog – that’s why we were seeing more film photography and all those nostalgia stories from the 90s, ”she said. “People are trying to cut their screen time in favor of a more classic lifestyle – you know, good old-fashioned hands on a watch face.