Rothy’s launches men with plans to make sales ‘as big as women’ – Glossy

Rothys has had years to gain a foothold in the women’s footwear business, but new svp Chris Hull, who quietly joined the company in October, is spearheading the brand’s launch into a whole new category. : men’s sneakers.

Launched Thursday, the men’s category will debut with two models – a sneaker and a moccasin – in four classic colourways, like white on white. They will be sold online and in the brand’s six US stores. The goal was to keep the first iteration of the product simple, to act as a solid foundation from which the rest of the male category can flourish. Hull said the team started thinking about how they were going to dive into men in 2018, before joining the company. The intention is to grow men into 50% of the company’s revenue over the next few years.

This is going to be a major pillar of the brand for us, Hull said. This is a major step. So you can expect it to be as high as that of women. Obviously, women have had a head start, but this is going to be a meaningful endeavor for us.

Hull previously spent five years at Nike, five at Converse and four at Shinola. His background gives him a deep insight into the modern male consumer, he said. Compared to women, men have generally not been as affected by sustainable marketing in the past, he said. But that is changing, especially as brands like Nike and Patagonia, with large male audiences, are starting to incorporate resale and sustainability into their messaging.

Marketing to a new audience and growing the category will be difficult, Hull said. Initial marketing efforts for men will focus on exploiting Rothys’ existing female customers. Emails were sent to female Rothys customers suggesting they buy the new men’s product for the men in their lives or introduce the brand to them verbally. The latter is a proven marketing method for the brand. CEO Stephen Hawthornthwaite said 50% of traffic to Rothy’s website is direct, and more than 50% of customers buy Rothy’s after hearing a recommendation from friends or family.

The brand targets men of all ages, but Hull said the company’s largest customer base are people in their 30s. The product has already been sent to influencers like Nick Wooster (830,000 Instagram followers) and Brad Goreski (750,000 followers).

Hull declined to share specific marketing budget figures, but said Rothys had been flexible and open to trying new things to build male audiences. It’s a new world for the brand and some experimentation will be needed, he said.

We did some research on platforms that are attractive to men, so you might see us advertising for men through other places like Twitter, Hull said. But we don’t know what we don’t know. I’m really grateful to the team for giving me the resources to try things out and see what resonates.

The switch to men comes at a moment of strength for Rothys, which added 450,000 new clients last year, bringing the total number of clients to 2 million. Despite the fact that this reduced ad spend by an undisclosed amount, Hawthornthwaite said 40% of the brand’s customers own more than one pair of Rothys shoes and 10% own more than five. This continued growth gave them the confidence to pursue men, he said.

Some of Rothy’s peers also had similar ideas for investing in sneakers and men. La Ligne, a DTC women’s brand at roughly the same price as Rothy, also just launched men’s clothing last week. And French women’s fashion brand Ba & sh just launched into sneakers for the first time in March.

Men have always been our most requested category, and we see huge potential for its growth – on a comparable trajectory to our female business, said Hawthornthwaite. We see incredible value in bringing Rothy’s to men in the lives of these clients, as well as a whole new community of men who are about to meet Rothy’s for the very first time.