Halston and other films explore the world of fashion





The Halston series, produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Daniel Minahan, rocked to Netflix last weekend, bringing a much needed dose of ’70s style glamor and debauchery that one can certainly live by proxy. Ewan McGregor is the titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly draped jumpsuits and dresses define accessible American glamor. The series, based on Stephen Gaines’ book Simply Halston, offers a fascinating look at the creative process of fashion design and the ins and outs of the business, through Halstons from his humble beginnings in Indiana to his escape design for the iconic Jackie Kennedys pillbox. Hats off to its rise and fall as one of the most important names in fashion. At just five episodes away, you might be craving more fashion, so get your foot on the runway with the following streaming fashion movies. For a beautifully crafted portrait of an even more demanding and demanding (fictional) designer, look no further than Paul Thomas Andersons’ unusual love story, Phantom Thread (2017). Daniel Day-Lewis plays the fastidious English designer Reynolds Woodcock, who meets his partner in a fiercely cut model, Alma (Vicky Krieps). Stream it on HBO Max. French actor Gaspard Ulliel donned the big black specs to inhabit iconic French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in two 2014 biopics: Yves Saint Laurent, directed by Jalil Lespert (watch it on The Roku Channel, Tubi or Rent It for $ 1.99), and Saint Laurent, directed by Bertrand Bonello (rent it for $ 3.99). Look at both and compare! Audrey Tautou also played a legendary French designer in the 2009 biopic Coco Before Chanel, directed by Anne Fontaine. Rent it for $ 2.99.







