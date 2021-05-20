Untuckit sees sales surge as pandemic shrinks – WWD

It wasn’t easy trying to sell button-down shirts during the pandemic, when everyone was at home with sweatpants and T-shirts. Just ask the founders of Untuckit.

“It’s no secret that we fought like everyone else during the pandemic,” said Chris Riccobono, who founded Untuckit in 2011 with his Columbia Business School classmate Aaron Sanandres, to donate a shirt. casual that would look pretty loose. “We make a button-down shirt when everyone was buying sports. We had 86 stores – 35 opened in 2019, two in England – and people weren’t going to the stores.

It wasn’t pretty, but they thought things would get better eventually.

“It was a battle we always knew we were going to win because we had just come out of the biggest January and February 2020 we have ever had and we were one of the men’s retail brands in the world. fastest growing, ”continued Riccobono. “But we knew that no matter how good we were and how many people liked our shirts, we were going to be in survival mode because people weren’t coming out.”

So, earlier this month, Untuckit entered into a $ 30 million secured term loan with Second Avenue Capital Partners, a deal the company says will give it “the financial leeway to continue.” [its] pre-pandemic growth trajectory. He also received $ 6 million under the government’s paycheck protection program.

Sanandres, CEO, explained that the company’s existing loan was maturing, so they began to explore refinancing options. They settled on Second Avenue Capital, a subsidiary of Schottenstein specializing in asset lending for the retail and consumer products market. It was the Second Avenue retail experience that sealed the deal.

“A company like Second Avenue just happens to be a phenomenal partner for us on the financing side as it plays a big role in retail,” said Sanadres. “We definitely have a great relationship with our existing lenders – it’s not like we’ve completely eliminated anyone – we just brought in a new lender to refinance part of our senior facility that we previously had with Pac. West Bank.

In 2017, Untuckit raised $ 30 million from Silicon Valley venture capital giant Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and also has Wayne Gretzky and Drew Brees as investors, all of whom are still involved, Sanandres said.

With this leeway, “the future looks very bright for the first time in a long time for Untuckit – and frankly for all retailers,” said Sanandres. “Untuckit is a brand that does very well in the ‘dress for the occasion’ space: so travel, dinner, work, happy hours, drinks, brunches – when people live their lives. , we are the most relevant. It’s not when people are stuck at home in their basements. “

Riccobono said business had really “turned a corner” from last month and men were back to buying button-down shirts. In fact, store traffic has increased and sales figures are “approaching pre-pandemic levels.” Buyers are paying top dollar, and the company’s average retail price is “the highest it has ever been”, giving optimism for the future.

To add to that optimism, Untuckit’s assortment focuses primarily on a hybrid between dress shirts and casual shirts, a category that is emerging as a key style option for today’s man. As Chris O’Connor, president of Second Avenue Partners, put it, “Workplaces in general have become more and more relaxed, and now, after the pandemic, we are seeing that trend skyrocket. Untuckit is well positioned as an original benchmark brand in this casual / sartorial dynamic and their meteoric growth will continue. “

Before the pandemic, button-down shirts made up about 80% of Untuckit’s sales, with performance polo shirts, henleys, t-shirts and other products making up the rest. (Untuckit also offers athletic coats, pants, shorts, sweaters, swimwear, socks and other accessories.) But during the pandemic, those numbers jumped to 60-40, Sanandres said, while shoppers sought more relaxed offerings.

“Now what we’re seeing is in stores, that ratio is back to pre-pandemic levels,” Sanandres added. Online button sales represent about 70% of sales. “Once you bring someone into a store, they behave in a pre-pandemic manner,” he said.

When Untuckit launched 10 years ago, it was strictly an online gamer, but brick and mortar quickly started to take hold. During the pandemic, e-commerce sales have grown to around 70% of sales, but the goal going forward is to achieve a 60-40 online-to-retail ratio, they said.

While the retail rollout in 2019 has been significant, the pace will certainly slow down over the next couple of years. Although a unit in Sarasota, Florida will open next month, the plan is to add only about two to four units this year, a mix of pop-ups and permanent locations, Sanandres said, until to what purchasing behaviors changed as a result of the pandemic.

In addition, the international deployment is on hiatus, at least for the time being. “We were going to expand across Europe, we had been successful in England, and there will be deals there, but we’re not going to do that until it got off to a good start,” said Riccobono.

One category that is gaining in importance is women’s clothing, which Riccobono says “is doing very well”.

While this is only about 5% of sales, Sanandres said, or roughly $ 10-20 million, “This is one of our fastest growing categories and we haven’t had it. all marketed.

Looking to the future, the founders said the goal was to continue to expand the reach of Untuckit to existing customers while seeking new ones. “The most important thing for us is to reconnect with our existing customers,” said Sanandres. “We have a really healthy repurchase rate and during the pandemic we’ve seen that repeat rate drop. So re-engaging with our customers is the number one priority and to do that you need product novelty and expansion and more marketing of our non-essential product. People tend to think of Untuckit as button-down shirts. Spread the word and pass our performance polo shirts on to people [will be key]. “

As the pandemic continues to loosen its grip and people are ready to refresh their wardrobes, book plane tickets and go back to their offices, “we are seeing renewed optimism,” Sanandres said. And with Father’s Day fast approaching, they expect another boost in business. “In 2019, we were the most important Christmas present for a lot of people,” he said. “2020 has been tough, but we’re expecting a really strong Father’s Day.”