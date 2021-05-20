Reimagining the Houston Fashion Designer Kimono Teams Up With Asian Artists





The owner of Zulu kimono, Tina Zulu presents a collection of reinvented vintage Japanese kimonos at Houston First Corporations Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration AAPI Amplifiedon June 5 at Avenida Plaza outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. A special 7 p.m. fashion show will also feature other Asian-American designers from the Pacific Islands, Danny Nguyen Couture, Mysterious by NPN and Poshak Fashion & Style. The Kimono Zulus Collection features one-of-a-kind wearable art created in collaboration with six artists of Asian descent: Dandee Warhol, My Ori Story, Royal Sumikat, Uyen-My Pham, Matt Manalo and Janavi Folmsbee. In addition, contemporary artists and fashion designers such as GONZO247, Judy Masliyah, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Reginald C. Adams, Sébastien “Mr. D 1987” Boileau, Shelbi Nicole, Beast Syndicate, Katsola and Elijah Coccetti. Zulus kimonos have been shown at the Museum of Fine Arts, the Houston boutique and worn by stylish celebrities including TV personality NeNe Leakes. Kimono Zulu focuses on modern styling and reimagining the ways to style a kimono. For this show, Zulu is teaming up with Magpies and peacocks and Dawn O. Bell from Evergirl Vintage to combine upcycled and vintage pieces, producing numerous looks that can be worn day or night. Kimono are the new must-have modern pieces, adding instant chic to any outfit, Bell says. Zulus kimonos were shown at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Shop and worn by stylish celebrities including Nene Leakes. To set the tone for an evening of culture and creative fashion, the show will open with a special musical performance of ancient ethereal sounds and modern rhythms of a gong and crystal singing bowls by Reginald C. Adams and the Sister Zulus Susie Hernandez. This collection is very special to me because it represents unity, says Zulu PaperCity. The creations we showcase show that when we work together, celebrate our differences and find common ground, we create something more beautiful than we can imagine. The AAPI Amplified event (which runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) is free and open to the public. In addition to the fashion show, an outdoor market will feature businesses, artisans and chefs from the Pacific Islands, as well as traditional and contemporary music and dance performances.







