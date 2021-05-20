The best dresses on Amazon, so you can stop shopping stress for a





Refinery29 You say nap dress, we say snack dress lets call the whole thing The nap dress caught on last summer, in the midst of a global pandemic that has forced us to come to terms with the fact that when it comes to staying home, less is more. The flowing, Victorian-meet-minimalist-chic dress once considered a nightgown was now accepted as day wear; because the only places to visit in the foreseeable future were our sofas, beds, desks or grocery store (where the only accessory that mattered was our face masks). Suddenly it was a viral style investment worth making and now, with a new season approaching, we were making a new case for what was cropped like the snack dress. The difference is subtle, but support us as we brush Cheetos dust off the couch. For starters, the dress features a bit more structure with a smocked bodice that allows for optimal nibbling, it can catch crumbs and act like a towel while helping the wearer maintain a classy look. Where the nap dress inherently originated in the bedroom as sleepwear that has taken over the streets, the snack dress is a comfy daytime garment that secretly serves as a nightgown. Yes, the distinction is blurred; yes, there are Cheetos all over the carpet; and yes, it’s possible that sleeping, snacking and going about our business in a nightgown was a holdover from last summer that wasn’t quite ready to give up. Either way, if you still don’t know how to imagine this versatile dress, scroll forward to see 23 prime snack examples we’ve lined up ahead of time. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $, available at Hill House HomeMiessial Striped Linen Midi Dress, $, available at AmazonAerie All Day Printed Smocked Dress, $, available at AEEloquii Empire Gathered Midi Dress, $, available at EloquiiGanni Long Seersucker Plaid Dress, $, available at GanniUrban Renewal Eco Linen Smocked Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters Daily Practice by Anthropologie Flounce Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieEllos Smocked Bodice Tank Dress, $, available at AmazonMadewell Lucie Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at MadewellEverlane The Weekend Tiered Dress, $, available at EverlaneEndless Summer Gingham Sadie Tunic, $, available at Free People Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress , $, available at & Other StoriesChristy Dawn The Brooklyn Dress, $, available at Christy DawnH & M Bodice Dress age smocked, $, available at t H & MLisa Says Gah Juani Linen Dress, $, available at Lisa Says GahASOS CURVE Ruffle and frill mini summer dress, $, available at ASOSReformation Sable Dress, $, available at ReformationBoohoo Shirred Puff Sleeve Smock Dress, $, available at BoohooZesica – Strapless Beach Maxi Dress, $, available at AmazonTanya Taylor Karena Dress, $, available at Tanya TaylorStaud Bow Dress, $, available at StaudStandards & Practices Gabi Cold Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $ , available at NordstromStyleIn Jacintha Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at Verishop? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? 31 tiered summer dresses made for frolicking These 5 dresses were everywhere this summer

