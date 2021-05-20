Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2022, Priv shows to be staged with the public – WWD

MILAN – Some form of normalcy is expected to return at Milan Fashion Week, scheduled for June 18-22.

Although the schedule has yet to be released, as Italy gradually eases restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Giorgio Armani has revealed that his signature brand’s spring 2022 men’s show will be held in front of an audience in live on June 21.

It will take place in the courtyard of Via Borgonuovo 21, the building where the designer staged his shows before erecting the Teatro in 2001, which has since become the traditional venue for his fashion events. The Teatro was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando on Via Bergognone, in a former industrial area of ​​Nestlé.

Also back live, the Armani Privé haute couture show will be presented in Paris on July 6 at the headquarters of the Italian Embassy.

“I think now is the time to come back to show in front of a live audience because I think fashion only in a virtual format has no future,” Armani told WWD. “A fashion show is a tool that cannot be done without due to its format, energy and efficiency. It’s important to restore physical broadcasts and they can then be translated into digital experiences for a global audience. For my part, the objective is once again to send a positive signal of restart and support to Milan, my city, which has long been an undisputed capital of fashion.

Asked about the location choice in Milan, Armani said it was “particularly important”. The designer remarked that he “wanted a representative place – a return to the origins and essence of fashion, which was also closeness and intimacy. For the future, I imagine more content but more exciting events.

The yard, being outside, “offers more security, but I think what really matters is the privacy of the place,” Armani explained.

The company also said that “the return to live attendance was decided following the current general improvement in public health from the pandemic. The organization of the shows will respect the distance and safety rules imposed by law and the actual holding of the events, in all cases, will be conditioned by the evolution of the pandemic.

After a first slowdown as in the rest of Europe, Italy has accelerated its vaccination campaign and sees the impact of the coronavirus pandemic gradually loosening its grip on the country. As of Wednesday, more than 15 percent of the population had been fully immunized.

In February of last year, Armani was quick to respond to the sudden spread of the pandemic in Italy, deciding to hold his signature brand’s Fall 2020 show behind closed doors at the end of Women’s Fashion Week. from Milan.

As reported, Pitti Immagine has released its final schedule of physical trade shows which will take place from the end of June. In particular, the leading men’s fashion trade fair Pitti Uomo will be held IRL from June 30 to July 2, one day less than usual, in line with exhibitor demand for maximum concentration and cost savings.

As a result, unlike previous seasons, Pitti Uomo will take place after Men’s Fashion Week in Milan and Paris, scheduled for June 22-27.

Armani skipped its regular show during Paris Couture Week in July of last year and originally planned to host the Armani Privé fashion show at its headquarters in Milan on January 26. However, due to the spread of the pandemic in Italy at the time, it took place behind closed doors in the Italian town without an audience and was broadcast live on the brand’s social networks as part of the calendar of the Paris Couture Week.

As France gradually lifts restrictions related to the pandemic, the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s clothing has been cleared for physical catwalks and presentations, scheduled for June 22-27. 8 in the French capital with physical shows and presentations.