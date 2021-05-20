Fashion can’t survive long in an exclusively virtual form Giorgio Armani returns to the physical runway





When Giorgio Armani decided to invite guests to his womenswear show on February 23, 2020, as a precaution against COVID, there were a lot of people in Milan who thought he was being too cautious. Some even laughed. As we all know by now, however, the creator instead demonstrated that his foresight was not limited to fashion and in doing so acted like the canary in the coal mine for the entire industry. This Armani show was the very first digital presentation applied by COVID by many, many, a lot others that followed in the 452 days since. During that time, a lot has changed, but one thing noted in this review remains more true than ever: Digital media has become a key driver of fashion, but nothing really compares to being there. Fortunately, Mr. Armani agrees, and there is positive and meaningful news this morning that he has decided it is time to open his door to the physical public once again. Its menswear show in Milan on June 21 will take place at its historic headquarters, Via Borgonuovo 21, before the Armani Priv collection is presented during Paris Couture Week on July 6 at the Italian Embassy. In an email, Mr. Armani laid out the thinking behind the emergence of his homes after this longest fashion lockdown. Here is what he said: Giving value to our work is a priority that we cannot ignore. Thanks to the vaccination campaign, the situation is now visibly improving so that we can start to think concretely about presenting the collections to a live audience. Once again, my goal is to issue a strong and clear statement which is also a message of hope. I was the first to stop showing, now the time has come to return to live events in my city, Milan, which has always been an undisputed fashion capital. I feel that it is my duty to actively engage myself so that Milano remains alive as the capital of fashion. In this regard, the choice of the venue for my show is highly symbolic: the Giorgio Armani men’s collection will indeed take place for the first time in the courtyard of via Borgonuovo 21, the place that historically hosted my fashion shows. During these months, I realized that fashion cannot survive for long in an exclusively virtual form. I believe there will be a return to physical performances, turned into digital experiences for global audiences. I imagine more intimate but exciting events, and in general a great freedom of expression, and that is something very positive. I believe that less but better is the way forward, in all areas, and not last as a sign of respect for the planet. Respect to Mr. Armani as well.

