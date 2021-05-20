Fashion
Urvashi Rautela channels Wonder Woman, wears same dress as Gal Gadot for filming
- For a recent shoot, Urvashi Rautela wore a stunning Versace dress with a signature safety pin that was worth the effort. 3.4 lakh. The same dress was worn by Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot a few months ago.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
POSTED MAY 20, 2021 1:04 p.m. IST
Urvashi Rautela has made waves with his latest music videos. From nailing the cottage girl aesthetic with Guru Randhawa to looking like a million dollar in sultry dresses in his latest song, the actor is currently on a roll. One of her dresses from the last issue Baby Versace made the headlines and for all the right reasons.
As the name of the song suggests, the dress comes from the shelves of high-end couture brand Versace. The sensual number is adorned with gold Versace safety pins. The pure silk evening dress featured a plunging V-neckline with cutout details and a thigh slit. The ankle-length dress had a flamboyant silhouette.
She styled the look with gold accessories that matched the material of the dress from the same brand. She was seen wearing a statement necklace that was paired with a pair of earrings, a few gold bracelets, and rings. Urvashi’s glamor was as fierce as the outfit. The actor went for smoky eyes, smudged kohl with mascara-laden lashes, a bit of blush, glossy nude lips, and lots of highlighter. She left her hair wavy in the middle for the shoot.
Coming back to the dress, the Safety Pin Silk Evening Versace dress is worth 3.43,244 (USD 4,695).
There is another celebrity who was spotted in the same dress a short time ago. While virtual promoting her 1984 Wonder Woman movie in Seoul, Korea, Gal Gadot wore the same outfit and looked absolutely stunning.
Check out some of the other looks the actor donned in the song:
What do you think of this outfit? On the job front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen onscreen in the 2020 release Virgo Bhanupriya. She was also seen in Guru Randhawa’s last song. Doob cheers.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]