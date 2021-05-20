Urvashi Rautela channels Wonder Woman, wears same dress as Gal Gadot for filming

Urvashi Rautela has made waves with his latest music videos. From nailing the cottage girl aesthetic with Guru Randhawa to looking like a million dollar in sultry dresses in his latest song, the actor is currently on a roll. One of her dresses from the last issue Baby Versace made the headlines and for all the right reasons.

As the name of the song suggests, the dress comes from the shelves of high-end couture brand Versace. The sensual number is adorned with gold Versace safety pins. The pure silk evening dress featured a plunging V-neckline with cutout details and a thigh slit. The ankle-length dress had a flamboyant silhouette.

She styled the look with gold accessories that matched the material of the dress from the same brand. She was seen wearing a statement necklace that was paired with a pair of earrings, a few gold bracelets, and rings. Urvashi’s glamor was as fierce as the outfit. The actor went for smoky eyes, smudged kohl with mascara-laden lashes, a bit of blush, glossy nude lips, and lots of highlighter. She left her hair wavy in the middle for the shoot.

Coming back to the dress, the Safety Pin Silk Evening Versace dress is worth 3.43,244 (USD 4,695).

There is another celebrity who was spotted in the same dress a short time ago. While virtual promoting her 1984 Wonder Woman movie in Seoul, Korea, Gal Gadot wore the same outfit and looked absolutely stunning.

Check out some of the other looks the actor donned in the song:

What do you think of this outfit? On the job front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen onscreen in the 2020 release Virgo Bhanupriya. She was also seen in Guru Randhawa’s last song. Doob cheers.

