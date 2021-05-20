Trendy sneakers that look totally adorable with dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

For some reason when we were younger we convinced ourselves that dresses should be worn with heels or ballet flats. Wear them with sneakers? Not allowed. Really, we hadn’t really discovered our personal style yet, and we were a little too strict about playing by the rules.

The second we realized how cute sneakers could be with dresses, our whole outlook on fashion changed and definitely for the better! We realized that mixing and matching different styles and aesthetics was the key to creating chic and unique outfits. We also realized that there was a major difference between chunky running sneakers and thinner fashion sneakers. However, hey, those chunky running sneakers are actually right now!

Want to find stylish sneakers that will go so well with floral dresses, strappy dresses, overall dresses, mini, midi and maxi dresses, skirts and more? We have selected 17 pairs that you will totally love!

White sneakers

1.Superga is currently at the top of the shoe game, as even big names like Duchess Kate andHailey Bieber make the brand vibrate. We love it pair of platforms especially with dresses!

2.You can’t go wrong with a stylish slip-on like thisLugz Clipper sneakers!

3.Do you like slip-ons, but want to go a little more chic? These Judy Vagabond Shoemakers Trainers have a smooth leather upper and even a padded leather insole!

4.The versatility of Keds Champion canvas trainers is not a joke. This sneaker is a classic for a reason!

5. This list wouldn’t be valid without the big chunk Fila Disruptor II Premium!

6. TheseALDO Praylian Trainers actually have a little hidden wedge at the heel so your legs are going to be amazing!

Black sneakers

7. You know these Dr. Scholls Madison Slip-Ons are going to be extremely comfortable, but it’s a big plus that they’re so cute too!

8. A look that will never, ever get oldWe is a pair of edgy Converse Chuck Taylors with a summer dress!

9. How funny they areSkechers Scene Stealer Trainers with their rainbow elastic straps?

ten. Another classic choice to wear well forever? TheseVans Era Core Classics. They go with everything seriously, everything!

11. The snakeskin accent strip on theseJournee Trainers is an unexpected dream!

Colorful sneakers

12.Pastel sneakers are all the rage right now, and those blushing pinksAdidas Supercourt sneakers are the perfect way to join the trend!

13.Take your shoe game to the next level with these PUMA Future Rider Twofold STs, with shades of peach pink, periwinkle and turquoise!

14.Those icy bluesReebok sneakers will keep your feet cool in many ways!

15.We wear tie-dye all the time, so why not stand up? These adorableCOOL PLANET by Steve Madden slip-ons will be perfect with simple dresses!

16.Red heels always make a statement, and so do sneakers. TheseSlip-on Anni Tommy Hilfiger are such a great value!

17.We feel the metallic magic of theseSperry Crest Vibe Trainers! The way they blend gold, bronze, and silver is absolutely stunning and will match all of your jewelry!