Fashion
How Sacramento Street Fashion Came to New York Fashion Week
Keith Rooftop Herrons’ virtual parade opens in a pristine, sunny woodland. Herron sits on a blanket wearing a hoodie bearing the title words of the show Thoughts Become Things, while designing clothes on his laptop. A narrator describes the process of bringing an idea to life.
The music begins as models walk the forest trails sporting designs from the seventh clothing collection released by Advisry, a fashion and media brand founded by Herron in Sacramento. Bright designs are lit by athleticism, black pride, nostalgia, pop culture references and more. The film changes to reveal that he is directing the series. The video has a dreamlike, sophisticated and self-referential quality. It was the actualization of the creative process, says Herron.
Surprisingly, the elaborate show was not fully planned from the start. The show was moving depending on how I was feeling, Herron says. It wasn’t fully conceptualized until the very end. The name of the collection was Untitled until we shot the track. It’s funny because it all just fell into place.
Yet for a production that was so improvised, she helped elevate Advisry to new heights. The collection was in a designer showcase for
New York Fashion Week 2020.
For Advisry, the past year has been a year of adaptation, although the company has already evolved constantly throughout its existence. The brand makes clothes, produces films and releases music under its nickname. Today, at a time when many companies struggle to find a way forward, the brand is being spotted with top athletes, musicians, influencers and
celebrities, like the NBA player
Donovan mitchell and actor Lena Waithe, who is best known for her role on the Netflix TV show Master of None.
Entrepreneurial roots
Herron founded Advisry in 2014 when he was just 14 years old. His co-collaborators, Glen the Saiyan and Brandon Lamont, joined in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Herron was the enterprising child of enterprising parents who took pride in running their own small businesses in Sacramento. They encouraged his business activities, starting with a clothing resale business in grade five.
Advisry started with Herron selling handmade stickers in college. He eventually started producing clothes with iron-on patterns, but his classmates demanded more. To improve the value of his product, his first big investment was a heat press for around $ 150. It then extended to cut and sew clothing designs.
It was truly unique to see someone young people in the industry have so much knowledge and understanding of what it takes to make a cut and sew project, says Jonathan Feld, who taught graphic design at Rio Americano High School and helped mentor Herron’s clothing design.
Feld says Herron was way ahead of his years of navigating clothing design. Herron began to create samples that were to be sent to manufacturers for production. It is difficult to make your own garment; you need to know exactly how you want it to fit, feel and look like, from buttons to stitches, says Feld. Keith was very considerate in that sense.
Herron mastered the art of working with manufacturers and seamstresses, and interned at Gucci in New York. He is currently about to release his first custom shoe for Advisry. He says his designs are largely influenced by his childhood, people of color and pop culture in general. What really allowed me to find my voice was (doing) things that I personally wanted to wear and not worry about anything else, Herron says.
Keith is very successful because he knows his way and he knows his way to success and he stays true to his brand, says Feld. He’s not trying to do something that doesn’t fit the mold. He’s very creative in his own right.
Moving forward
Activism, charity, sustainability and inclusiveness have always been important aspects of the Advisry brand. The company hosts an annual pop-up sale of The Hardin Archives, a downtown mixed-income apartment community, to support Sacramento’s food bank and family services.
The sale has three goals: giving back to the community that nurtured the brand, reducing clothing waste, and ensuring that clothing is available at prices accessible to its early supporters. We understand that as we increase the prices, as the quality increases, it will just be more difficult for the people who really fed us to get to this point to afford it, says Herron.
Last year the brand released a special edition Repairs hoodie the proceeds of the bond will be used to fund protesters in response to the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.
The brand has withstood tough times. Herron says the coronavirus pandemic has shaped what the brand is today. I felt really anxious because I hadn’t released a collection since summer 2019. Was it like I was falling behind? Why can’t I do this?
The pandemic, despite all its difficulties, has opened up opportunities for the brand to move forward. Herron says he was able to use a rebate from school, he’s currently in New York on a gap year from Fordham University, where he’s studying film to produce clothes, and because he had more time, he was able to get the internship at Gucci and meet people from the fashion industry.
It also helped the fashion industry go digital in 2020. It was like, now that fashion shows are virtual, I can afford to do one, he says. The pandemic is what allowed it to take hold.
