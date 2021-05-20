How to get back to the office in style after a year of yoga pants

If slippers and stretchy pants have replaced pants with real buttons, a fashion stylist says there are ways to shine when you return to the workplace or a new job.

Mary giuseffi emphasizes that the way you dress on the outside can change the way you feel on the inside. Shes appeared on the TODAY Show and more recently she wrote Undeniably you: the good, the bad and the fabulous! The book is currently a hot seller on Amazon.

My goal is to like what you see in the mirror, she says.

Giuseffi has spent decades perfecting the dressing process. She says there is science behind it.

Early studies show that the way we dress, our first impression, added to our credibility, will increase sales, increase the way people see us and the way people trust us. But recent studies have even shown that it even has an impact on how we feel, she said.

The Giuseffis book connects the dots between your fashion personality and how you feel. She went through 5 options in her own closet to help both men and women.

Men can achieve what she calls the eternal classic, the plaid shirt. She shared an example with a dramatic color palette.

You can wear it with the sleeve down, you can wear it with the sleeve up. If you don’t want to be this bold, you can definitely soften it up and wear something a little calmer, she said.

There are options for men to move from a work environment to a social one.

The camp jersey is here to stay. It’s wonderful, it’s casual and yet dressy enough to wear for casual work days, she said.

Some studies indicate that up to two-thirds of Americans have gained weight in the past year.

How do we tackle maybe a few pounds that we’ve gained over the past year, and almost all of them, Giuseffi said, pulling another outfit. It’s happy, it’s shiny, and it’s going to distract from the area where we can support some weight.

Another option is to create a long visual column using contrast and layers.

The darker the palette you use, the narrower your figure will be, she said.

Or go for a more cheerful option. Giuseffi released a dress from local retailer Loveshack Fancy with a bright palette.

For women of all ages, sizes and shapes. The flowers are working. Why? They are cheerful, happy and comfortable, she says.

See the colors you wear as part of the message you are making. Green is for balance and peace, pink for healing, and blue for integrity and teamwork. At the end of the day, says Giuseffi, you can feel better wearing clothes that give you a boost.