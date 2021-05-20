Fashion
Shipment of Uniqlo shirts seized by US Customs after officials suspected they were produced by forced labor in Xinjiang
A shipment of Uniqlo men’s cotton shirts has been seized by US customs officials in Los Angeles.
Officials suspect the shirts were made in part by forced labor by Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.
Uniqlo opposed the seizure, saying the cotton used to make these shirts did not come from Xinjiang.
A shipment of cotton shirts from Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo was seized by U.S. Customs in Los Angeles after authorities suspected the clothes were made using forced labor from China’s Xinjiang region.
In one customs decision Released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on May 10, the agency said it blocked a shipment of Uniqlo men’s shirts in January for violating a ban on cotton products from Xinjiang.
The agency added that it would not release the shirts for import because Fast Retailing, Uniqlo’s parent company, failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that its products were completely free from forced labor related to the import. xinjiang cotton picking industry.
In the document, the agency explained that, among other missing evidence, Uniqlo failed to list its complete production steps and production record for the shirts.
The agency further justified its seizure of the shipment as any cotton product exported to the United States with links to Xinjiang Cotton Production Industry would violate a Detention order 2020 established by the US Department of Homeland Security. The ordinance orders customs officials to “detain shipments containing cotton and cotton products from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.”
This detention order went into effect last year as the United States tried to put economic pressure on China – accusing the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps linked to the Chinese Communist Party human rights violations, including using the slave labor of Uyghur Muslim detainees to pick and manufacture its raw cotton.
According to the US Customs document, Uniqlo attempted to provide evidence that the raw cotton used for the shirts originated from Australia, the United States and Brazil, but this explanation was not accepted by the agency.
Uniqlo is one of the big brands of Fast Retailing, and the company on Wednesday told Nikkei Asia that the agency’s decision was “very regrettable”.
In a separate statement to Bloomberg, the company said: “Uniqlo is disappointed with the recent decision by the US Customs and Border Protection Agency.”
“Uniqlo has strong mechanisms in place to identify any potential human and labor rights violations. All Uniqlo items use only cotton from sustainable sources,” the statement added.
The company took a stand on its use of Xinjiang cotton in a statement in August last year, adding that “no Uniqlo products are made in the Xinjiang region,” adding that its production partners do not use subcontractors in fabric or spinning factories there.
On the other hand, other Japanese brands like Muji continued to sell products made with cotton from Xinjiang – even though foreign brands like Nike and H&M were involved in a mass boycott by Chinese online retailers and customers after saying they would not use the region’s cotton in their products.
It is not known whether Uniqlo’s stance on the use of Xinjiang cotton has changed since August 2020. Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.
Read the original article on Insider
