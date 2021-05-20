Fashions are getting bigger in children’s clothing with MiniModes stores

MILAN Fashions from Italian luxury retailers expands its activities in the world of children’s clothing.

The company, which entered the category five years ago with the opening of a dedicated store in its hometown of Trapani in Sicily, this week unveiled its first flagship MiniModes in Milan. The company already operates a store for men and women in Italy’s fashion capital, located in the center of Piazza Risorgimento.

Following the opening in April of another store dedicated to children wear in the upscale Tuscan resort Forte dei Marmi, Milan’s new boutique covers an area of ​​2,045 square feet on Via Fiori Chiari, in the heart of the city’s Brera district, on a street which, according to the founder and CEO of Modes, Aldo Carpinteri, before the COVID-19 emergency, had pedestrian traffic of 70,000 people per week on average.

The MiniModes format is a natural evolution of our business model which was developed to be repeatable, scalable and financially sustainable, said Carpinteri. According to the business plan we designed with PwC, we are opening stores that are not only beautiful and sophisticated, but are immediately profitable since they live 24/7 on our online platform.

The trends omnichannel approach integrates its physical and online stores and was developed not only for Fashion stores in Italy and Switzerland, but also for Balenciaga, Jil Sander, Burberry and Alexander McQueen boutiques the company operates through concessions.

The MiniModes project, which features a dedicated playful logo inspired by building blocks rendered as vibrant childish designs, is expressed in the new Milan store which is an evolution of the concept presented in the children’s boutiques of Trapani and Forte dei Marmi . The space is dominated by colorful metal structures which, inspired by Mondrian’s artwork, add a geometric aspect to the space.

The store offers more than 50 brands, including Bobo Choses, Mini Rodini, Il Gufo and Bonpoint, as well as Balenciaga, Burberry, Marni, Comme des Garcons, Off-White, Stone Island, Moncler and The North Face. He opens with a charming installation, called Forest of Books, produced in collaboration with the Corraini Edizioni publishing house, based in Mantua. In addition, the boutique, as in the Men’s and Women’s Fashion units, will host a series of events. The first starts with the Italian swimwear brand Oseree.

According to Carpinteri, the MiniModes retail The project will develop further with the opening in November of a store in the Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz, where a 4,306 square foot Modes unit is already located.

The company will also unveil its revamped online shopping platform in July, which Carpinteri says will mirror our physical stores and not just a product catalog. At the same time, Modes will continue to expand its network of physical stores by Italythe most prestigious locations.

Modes, which in 2020 acquired the retailer Donne with a women’s store in Cagliari, on May 8 opened a men’s store in the Sardinian town, where in a chic space with industrial details the company presents a range of brands, such as Raf Simons, Jil Sander, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Comme des Garons, Stssy, Needles and Jacquemus. In the first 10 days we have already recorded a great performance, said Carpinteri.

On May 24, Modes will reopen its seasonal boutique at the Forte Village complex in Sardinia, where Louis Vuitton will also open a seasonal boutique this year, while on June 1, the Italian company will open a three-story store at Porto Cervos Promenade du Port. Modes already operates a Balenciaga boutique there.

At the same time, the company increased its presence in Portofino, where Modes already operated a men’s store and a Balenciaga store. The retailer opened a women’s unit earlier this month, where established brands such as Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten and Maison Margiela are blended with emerging brands, such as Cecilie Bahnsen, Marine Serre and Cormio.

Among the projects of the Modes pipeline, as reported, is the opening in September of a flagship store in Paris, on avenue Montaigne at the corner of rue François 1er. The store will be designed by Berlin-based architecture studio Gonzalez Haase AAS, which delivered retail projects for high-end brands like Balenciaga as well as the recently renovated Deutsche Guggenheim Museum.