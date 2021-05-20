WATCH: Levis leads a discussion of style and sustainability in a webinar co-hosted with Philstar.com

The fashion giant continues to expand its sustainable development offerings for 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Climate change has reached a turning point. While things may seem dire, we still have time to make a huge impact on protecting our planet.

Levi’s is more committed than ever to protecting the health of the environment through sustainable manufacturing and business practices.

In Philstar.comdubbed webinar Sustainability starts with you: Allowing Consumers to Make Conscious Choices in Their Fashion Statements, ”Levi’s leads the discussion with two eco-leaders in our society today.

They are Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, co-founder and president of the eco-ethical fashion brand Rags 2 Riches, and Javy Cang, mountaineer, adventurer and photographer passionate about the environment.

Paul Dilinger, vice president of global product innovation at Levi Strauss & Co., represents Levi’s.

The panelists, with moderator Angelia Ong who is Miss Earth 2015, will share their thoughts on how fashion brands and even individuals can create a positive impact on the environment with big or small actions.

Spring / summer 2021 collection inspired by nature

Levi’s commitment to leading sustainability initiatives is now reflected in the vast majority of its products this Spring / Summer 2021 season.

“Sustainability and responsible consumption are more important than ever, and it’s always a priority when we create our collections,” said Karyn Hillman, Product Manager at Levi Strauss & Co.

“We want people to buy what they love, live in it and keep it longer,” Hillman continued.

Called ‘Second Nature’, the Spring / Summer 2021 collection showcases the looser and more utilitarian outdoor style trends that currently dominate streets and catwalks, and most notably, a range of more sustainable fabrics and practices:

Organic cotton

A range of men’s cuts are made with certified organic cotton. Organic cotton does not depend on chemical pesticides, contributing to healthier, cleaner soil and cleaner waterways. When the soil is healthier, it is fertile longer, which benefits farming communities.

Find it on

In popular men’s cuts such as the 501® Original, 502 ™ Taper and 511 ™ Slim

Hemp cotton

In recent seasons, the company has pioneered new strategies for fibers and fabrics that are more environmentally sustainable.

In 2019, their Levi’s Wellthread ™ introduced the first iteration to the cotton hemp market. Growing hemp requires less water and pesticides than cotton grown conventionally. Unfortunately, due to the coarseness of the hemp fiber, this has never been a popular choice for clothing.

This is why Levi’s worked with specialists on a process of “cottoning” that allows the hemp yarn to feel as soft and comfortable as cotton. This season, the brand is still deepening its use.

Find it on:

On all indigo trims of the Women’s High Loose, the flattering high waisted fit with a loose leg.

In the new Surplus Utility Trucker, Tailored Trucker Jacket and in a range of utility shirts.

For men, across the Stay Loose platform, the popular ’90s-inspired loose fit jeans.

Every wash the Levi’s 551®Z Authentic Straight – the new fit inspired by the original 1961 Levi’s 551 zip fly preshrunk jeans.

On tops, on a selection of western shirts and trucker jackets for men and women.

Tencel ™

A sustainable alternative to viscose, Tencel ™ is a soft fiber sourced from responsibly harvested wood. Using fiber from sustainably managed forests, farms and plantations helps preserve forests. They are also more absorbent than cotton, softer than silk, and cooler than linen.

Find it on:

A range of new loose fits for women this season, such as the Loose Straight, a mid rise with a straight leg that is roomy to the leg opening, and the High Loose Taper, a feminine high waisted waist which bends. in a loose tapered leg.

Repair and reinvent

To truly transform the fashion industry, Levi’s knows it will take more than just weaving new, sustainable fibers into products.

Circularity is the ultimate goal, a system in which sustainable products designed with safe, high-quality materials and dyes can be recycled and turned into new products, reducing both waste and the demand for virgin raw materials.

One step they are taking in this direction is to expand our efforts to repair and reinvent old clothes.

From day one, Levi’s products have been designed to stand the test of time. But if you have some wear and tear, you can take your Levi’s denim to a Levi’s tailoring shop to get it fixed, or even made into something new. Drop by their tailor shops at Robinsons Place Manila, Ayala Mall Manila Bay and The SM Store in SM Makati.

Levi’s not only wants to have a positive impact on the environment, but also to inspire collective action on the most pressing social and environmental issues facing their business, industry and planet.

Watch the webinar Sustainability starts with you: Empower consumers to make conscious choices in their fashion statements, presented by Philstar.com and Levi’s. Follow @PhilstarNews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and the date announcement.

Learn more about Levi’s sustainability efforts in these resources:

The Levi’s Sustainable collection is now available here in the Philippines at Levi.com.ph, and in Levi’s stores.

For more news and updates visit http://bit.ly/LevisStyleandSustainability, and follow them on Instagram: @levis_ph and Facebook: @ levis.philippines.