Macerich and Scheels to Bring Arizona’s First SCHEELS Store to Chandler Fashion Center





This new Arizona SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty stores and boutiques for sports enthusiasts, outdoor enthusiasts and customers looking for a wide variety of fashion, footwear and home décor. Additionally, the store will feature a 16,000 gallon saltwater aquarium, wildlife mountain, Fuzziwig candy store, restaurant and more. “After studying the Phoenix market for several years, we are happy to announce the arrival of the first SCHEELS site Arizona», Said the CEO of SCHEELS Steve M. Scheel. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Chandler Fashion Center and would like to thank the city leaders and the Macerich team for their help in bringing this project to life. We look forward to working with them throughout the build process as we become a new partner in the Chandler community and at the service of the inhabitants of the center Arizona when we open our doors. ” A thriving community, Chandler is located at Phoenix Fast growing East Valley. “SCHEELS entered the Chandler The market speaks volumes about the vibrant retail environment and vibrant quality of life in Chandler. With Macerich’s leadership, Chandler Fashion Center continues to evolve with the times and become a premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. We are delighted to welcome SCHEELS to Chandler with their 400 new associates “, declared Chandler Mayor Kevin hartke. President of Macerich Ed coppola agrees that Chandler Fashion Center is an ideal setting for this high-performance sporting goods retailer to enter the Arizona market. “The closure of Nordstrom during the pandemic presented a unique opportunity for the mall, the community and our investors. We acted quickly and were able to announce SCHEELS within a week of acquiring the building, which is testament to the superior quality of our commercial properties. SCHEELS is a premier sporting goods retailer and we are very happy that they have chosen to open their first store in Arizona at the Chandler Fashion Center, ”said Coppola Coppola added, “Our properties in Arizona, including Chandler Fashion Center, are operating at a very high standard right now, and we are reviewing our Arizona assets as an indicator for the rest of the portfolio, such as Arizona had fewer restrictions related to COVID. Looking only at the month of March, Arizona our sales were 18% higher than March 2019. This tells us that there is a huge pent-up consumer demand. ” About SCHEELS Founded in Sabin, Minnesota, at the turn of the 20e century, SCHEELS is today one of the largest sporting goods stores in America with over 115 years of retail experience so people can discover their passions with superior quality of service to the clientele and philanthropic support. SCHEELS is a privately held employee-owned company with 29 locations open in 13 states, including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Texas and Colorado. Arizona SCHEELS will be the 31st store, following the opening of a new store Montana this autumn. About Macerich Macerich is a fully integrated, self-directed and self-directed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, rental, management, development and redevelopment of regional shopping centers across the United States. Macerich currently owns 50 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 46 regional shopping centers. , DCcorridor.A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved GRESB No. 1 in the North American retail sector for six consecutive years (2015-2020). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the company’s website atwww.Macerich.com. CONTACT: Karen maurer, 602-708-6311 SOURCE Macerich Company Related links www.macerich.com

