Fashion
Seminoles Wins NCAA Regional First in Mainstream Fashion
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) Florida State’s top-ranked men’s golf team capped a spectacular week of play with a combined 34 under (271-281-278) to win their first NCAA Regional of program history to Wednesday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
The Seminoles will play their first NCAA Championship since 2017 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
We talked about it after the first round and got back to it yesterday, that this team has been really focused every day, and don’t lose your focus on what you’re doing, FSU head coach Trey Jones said. . Go out and do something special today. They had the opportunity to do it and they did. They had a few challenges there and came back once again. I am extremely proud that they are pulling the low sleeve of the day with their heads.
The Noles finished 17 better shots on the region’s second-best team, second-ranked Georgia, placing second with 17 under. Georgia Tech (-16), Liberty (-15) and TCU (-9) rounded out the top five teams that will advance to the NCAA Championship next week.
Transfer graduate Vincent Norrman put in a stellar third round performance scoring 3 under 69 to end the tournament at 9 under (68-70-69).
Norrman led every Noles in the score of the week and placed third in the overall ranking. He also marked his third consecutive round under par and led all players by an average of three (-5) throughout the region.
Senior John Pak was not far behind Norrman in the standings with an overall score of 8 under (67-72-69) to finish in fourth place.
The All-American led the field in birdies with 18 after registering four birdies in the first five holes during Wednesday’s round. It was also his sixth tournament this season which finished among the top five players. Pak capped his final round of home competition with a 69.
I think it’s very important, Pak added. Were going to build this momentum at the national championship. I’ve been here for four years and I’m a little inexperienced because I’ve never been to a national championship. I think that gives us a lot of momentum and we were all very excited to get to Arizona.
Freshman Frederik Kjettrup also had six birdies that day and led all Noles in scoring in the final round to 4 under 68. He improved his score each day to finish with a combined score of 3 under (73- 72-68) and tied for 17th.
Freshman Brett Roberts followed up his great day on Tuesday with another strong peer-to-peer 72 outing. He fell just behind Norrman and Pak in the standings tied for fifth at 7 under (68-69-72) at total.
Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson shot over 74 that day and finished the inning at 4 under (68-70-74) combined. He finished tied for 15th in the standings and had the second best average by five (-9) throughout the tournament.
The Seminoles were the only team to have all five of their golfers shooting under par combined through all three rounds of the regional. Three players for the Noles shot tied or better in each of the three rounds, while the other two players only had one round each which was above par.
They were also the only team with three players in the top five and five in the top 20 overall. No other team in the region had more than two top 10 players.
FSU led in the average scoring for the par three (-6), par four (+1) and par five (-26) holes across the region. They also recorded the most birdies with 71, which is 14 more than the next team.
The Seminoles will look to win their first NCAA Championship in program history next week when they play in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.
