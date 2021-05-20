Vietnamese fashion thrives despite pandemic





The Designer Cng Trs Fall-Winter 2021 collection was featured in the American magazine Vogue. Photo: thanhnien.vn HCM CITY Although affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese fashion designers have opted for innovation and meaningful projects. The local fashion industry has faced multiple crises, with fashion weeks and clothing stores canceled and closed due to the pandemic. Rather than succumbing to fate, designers have taken new directions to adapt to the current situation. New collections have been launched on international online platforms.



At the end of February, designer Trn Hng, finalist of Project Runway Vit Nam 2015, presented his La Muse collection as part of London Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2021 on his official YouTube and TikTok channels. Hngs’ fifth collection continued to use eco-friendly materials and leverage leftover fabrics from older collections to create new, sustainable pieces. He appeared on the London Fashion Weeks homepage this year. Following its previous success of its Feminism, Menswear, Revival and Muse dArt collections in the UK, Hng organized a fashion show in Vit Nam at the end of 2020 to present its Muse dArt collection. The show was produced in conjunction with an art exhibition to provide the best visual experience for visitors. Meanwhile, to stimulate the growth of tourism, several fashion shows have been held in famous tourist destinations between periods of social distancing. More specifically, director Long Kan hosted a show at the end of March called Fashion Voyage # 3 in the middle of the sea and the sky of Ph Quc, with the participation of designer L Thanh Ho, Adrian Anh Tun and V Cng Khanh.



In addition to renowned designers, it was the first time that young talents showcased their creativity at the show. At the beginning of April, more than 600 series of o di in different styles of 15 local and international designers were presented at the cultural space Vn Miu – Quc T Gim to H Ni in the show o di ca chng ta (Our or of). Practical strategies Many organizations and designers have gone to creative efforts to open up new opportunities and reshape their designs, making them more meaningful and practical. When hosting Vit Nam International Fashion Week in HCM City at the end of 2020, the producer prepared to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and to broadcast the event live in the event of an outbreak. . This year, Vit Nam International Fashion Week is scheduled for May 27-30 in HCM City. However, due to the complications of the pandemic, said Vit Nam Fashion Week President Trang L. Thanh Nine newspaper that the show has not yet been confirmed and that it will fully comply with the authorities’ requirements for pandemic prevention.



“Make a Change” is this year’s theme, said Trang, explaining that the theme encourages young designers to change their perception of fashion and bring a positive outcome to the industry. Designer Adrian Anh Tun was chosen to open the event. On a related note, several Vietnamese designers including Cng Tr have sought opportunities overseas and successfully impressed global stars such as Ros of the Blackpink Group in South Korea. On May 6, designer Cng Tr launched his Fall / Winter 2021 collection, which was featured in US magazine Vogue. His creative designs have gained wide recognition in the United States. VNS

